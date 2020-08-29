National Sports Day 2020: 7 Bollywood movies to inspire you to be the best

National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29 every year across the nation. To celebrate the day, we bring you 7 Bollywood movies that trace the journey of various sports personalities.

It is that time of the year when we celebrate sports and the personalities who have made our country proud. National Sports Day is celebrated every year on August 29 to honour the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. The day is observed to spread awareness about the importance of sports in our lives.

Sports movies and biopics are always special, heart-warming, but most of all, inspiring. These films are all about struggles, sacrifice, and determination of the sportsmen who were determined to achieve their goals.What’s better than binging on some sports movies to celebrate the day in our houses?

On this National Sports, we bring you 7 Bollywood sports movies to inspire you to do the best.

Soorma

With Diljit Dosanjh and Tapsee Pannu in the lead roles, the film centres the life of a young hockey player, Sandeep Singh. He is left paralysed after a gunshot accidentally hits him. He decides to make a comeback to the sport and overcomes his disability to lead the Indian team to victory.

Chak de! India

Highly praised by the audience and critics alike, this Sharukh Kahn-starrer takes inspiration from the Indian Women’s national hockey team who won at the 2002 Commonwealth Games. Though it is a fictional story, it touches at the heartstrings and inspires you like no other.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

This 2013 Farhan Akhtar-starrer is a biopic on Milkha Singh, also known as the ‘The Flying Sikh.’ The movie tells the story of a young orphan who becomes one of the greatest athletes in India.

Paan Singh Tomar

The critically acclaimed movie, Paan Singh Tomar chronicles the life story of a soldier in the Indian army who wins gold medals at the Indian National Games seven times in a row. But his life takes a turn, and the seven-time national champion is forced into a life of lawlessness.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

M.S. Dhoni is based on the former captain of the Indian national cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The Sushant Singh Rajput- starrer chronicles the life of the cricketer who chose to chase his dreams despite the odds.

Mary Kom

Mary Kom is based on the life of an Indian boxer with the same name as the movie. It chronicles her journey of becoming a boxer to her victory at the 2008 World Boxing Championships in Ningbo.

Dangal

The 2016 Aamir Khan starrer, Dangal is loosely based on the life of the Phagot sisters. The movie traces their journey from childhood to adulthood and their journey to become India’s first female wrestlers.

There are many other inspiring movies as well, based on sports personalities. Which one is your favourite?

