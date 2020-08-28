National Sports Day 2020: THESE are the 8 traditional and adventurous sports of India

National Sports of India is celebrated on August 29. It’s the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. So, on this day, let's look at the traditional sports of India.

National Sports Day in India is celebrated on August 29 which is the birth anniversary of the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. He won gold medals in Olympics for India in 1928, 1932 and 1936. In his entire career span, he scored over 400 goals from 1926 to 1948. Dhyan Chand is a legendary figure of India and world hockey. Along with National Sports Day celebration on his birth anniversary, another memorial for him is the Major Dhyan Chand Award. It’s the highest award for lifetime achievement in sports and games in India.

Major Dhyan Chand learnt hockey from his coach Pankaj Gupta. On this National Sports Day 2020, let’s talk about the traditional games of our country to celebrate this day.

National Sports Day 2020: Read below to know the traditional sports of India:

Kabaddi

This is one of the most popular games in India which is mostly played by the people in villages and small towns. It’s played with both skill and power and it doesn’t require any equipment. Kabaddi tournaments are arranged in different parts of the country.

Kho-Kho

Kho-Kho is a run and touch game and is played by people of all ages. This game also requires both physical fitness and skills to play.

Kushti

Kushti or India wrestling is an extremely popular game. Wrestlers have to be on strict diet to take part in wrestling. This game is mainly played in the Punjab and Haryana and partially in Maharashtra. Sushil Kumar is a popular Indian wrestler and the winner of Beijing and London Olympics.

Vallamkali

Vallamkali or snake boat race is one of the most popular outdoor sports of Kerala. This water sport takes place on the occasion of Onam.

Jallikattu

In this sport, young men fight against angry bulls and it resembles the Festival of San Fermin in Spain. Jallikattu takes place during the Pongal celebration in Tamil Nadu.

Camel Race

Camel Race occurs in Pushkar, the oldest city of India. And it’s one of the prime attractions of Rajasthan.

Archery

It’s another ancient sport of India, which is primely played by the people of Manipur.

Kalarippayattu

This is one of the oldest forms of Indian martial art and is mainly played in Kerala.

