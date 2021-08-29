National Sports Day 2021: History, significance and tribute to Major Dhyan Chand

National Sports Day is celebrated every year in India on August 29. This day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of an Indian hockey player, Major Dhyan Chand. Various programs and seminars are held across the country to celebrate this day and pay a tribute to Major Dhyan Chand.

Major Dhyan Chand was a legendary Indian hockey player who had a massive role in getting India their first hat-trick of Olympic gold medals in the years 1928, 1932 and 1936 Summer Olympics respectively.

Major Dhyan Chand has been an inspiration for many young sports athletics. He started playing hockey with the regimental team of the British Indian Army. It is claimed by various sources that he used to practice playing hockey even in the night under the moonlight after completing his regimental duties during the day. Hence, he got the name Dhyan ‘Chand’.

National Sports Day was first celebrated in the year 2012 on August 29. Since then it is celebrated to honour the legacy of Major Dhyan Chand and raise awareness on the importance of sports in our lives. This day is special to increase awareness around physical activities and their benefits.

Various awards like Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award, Dhyan Chand Award and the Dronacharya Award are bestowed to sporting legends to honour their contribution to sports.

