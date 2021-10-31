National Unity Day 2021: Quotes to share with family and friends

It’s a no-brainer that unity is power. And this is probably why we have a dedicated day celebrating unity on October 31, which also marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel aka the Iron Man of India.

It was in the memory of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, and his remarkable contributions to the country that the Government, in 2014, decided to celebrate his birth anniversary as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day.

Here are some quotes about unity by the man himself that one should share with their family and friends today.

“Manpower without unity is not a strength unless it is harmonized and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power.”

“Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh, or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in his country but with certain duties.”

"Alone, you are a drop. Together, we are an ocean, a team. This National Unity Day, let us pledge to protect the country's unity."

The enemy cannot hurt us if we all Indians become one. Unity is strength.

The negligence of a few could easily send a ship to the bottom, but if it has the wholehearted cooperation of all on board it can be safely brought to the part.

Also Read: Halloween 2021: 4 Best movies to watch on this day