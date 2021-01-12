National Youth Day 2020: Here’s the significance of this day and how can we celebrate it

National Youth Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, January 12, to honour the greatest spiritual and social leader of India. So, here’s how can we celebrate the day.

National Youth Day is celebrated on January 12, on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The Government of India first celebrated this day as National Youth Day, and since 1985, it is celebrated in all over India. Swami Vivekananda is one of the greatest philosophers and monks in the world. So, here’s how can you celebrate this day.

How can we celebrate National Youth Day?

1. Remember the popular quotes of Swami Vivekananda and share those with others to make them aware of his words.

2. Teach kids also about his quotes to introduce them with his personality and try to inspire them with it.

3. Arrange a group discussion with your friends to talk about Swami Vivekananda and the responsibilities of the youth in this world.

4. Talk about how we can motivate the young generation and inspire them to take initiatives for a better future of our country.

5. Write your thoughts about this day on social media with the #NationalYouthDay so that people can also be aware of it.

6. You can also read books on Swami Vivekananda to get inspiration from his life.

Significance of National Youth Day

January 12 is celebrated as National Youth Day to honour the greatest spiritual and social leader of India Swami Vivekananda. He saw hope for a better future in every child and believed that they could bring a social change.

Some inspirational quotes from Swami Vivekananda:

1. “You cannot believe in God until you believe in yourself.”

2. “The greatest sin is to think that you are weak.”

3. “If I love myself despite my infinite faults, how can I hate anyone at the glimpse of a few faults?”

4. “You are the soul, free and eternal, ever free, ever blessed. Have faith enough and you will be free in a minute.”

5. “Do one thing at a time, and while doing it put your whole soul into it to the exclusion of all else.”

Also Read: 10 Small things to practice every day to stay happy and positive always

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×