Navratri 2020: Wishes, quotes, messages and WhatsApp status to send your dear ones on the auspicious occasion

Navratri is a highly popular Hindu festival that occurs for nine days and people worship of Goddess Durga. Navratri 2020 is going to start from October 17, so send these beautiful messages to your close ones to start the occasion on a positive note.

Navratri is one of the most popular Hindu festivals that is celebrated all over India for nine days annually. In this festival, Goddess Durga is worshipped to ward off evil. There are four seasonal Navratris and this is the post-monsoon autumn festival named Sharada Navratri.

This is observed during the Ashvin month of Hindu calendar which falls in either September or October. Navratri 2020 is going to begin from October 17 and will end on October 25. So, let’s star this auspicious festival by sending some thoughtful messages, greetings and wishes to one another.

Navratri 2020: Wishes, quotes, messages and WhatsApp status to send to your loved ones

1.May goddess Durga shower all her blessings on you. Have a wonderful Navratri.

2.May this Navratri fill your life with lot of joy, happiness and prosperity. Happy Navratri.

3.May Maa Durga bless you with nine forms of blessings- name, fame, prosperity, wealth, happiness, education, health, power and commitment. Happy Navratri!

4.May this auspicious occasion fill your heart and brighten up your life. Shubh Navratri!

5.Wishing you and your family a very happy, prosperous and blessed Navratri.

6.Wishing you nine nights of devotion, spirituality and happiness. Happy Navratri 2020!

7.May this auspicious occasion add all the sparkle to your life. Shubh Navratri!

8.Let’s pray to Goddess Durga to bestow good health and prosperity for everyone. Happy Navratri!

9.Good wishes for a joyous Navratri with plenty of happiness and peace. Shubh Navratri 2020!

10.May Maa Durga bless you to fight against all hardships in your life and achieve success. Happy Navratri to you and your family.

11.Wishing a very happy and auspicious Navratri to everyone. May goddess Durga grant all of your wishes and bless you with a happy life.

12.May Maa Durga fill your life with joy and happiness and may her blessings always with you. Jai Mata Di! Happy Navratri!

