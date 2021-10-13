Navratri 2021: Best songs to get you into the dandiya spirit

It is the best time of the year! This is the time when people meet their loved ones and celebrate Navratri. Navratri is a festival that lasts for 9 days. People during this time, keep a fast and worship Goddess Durga. This year it will be celebrated from October 7 to October 15. This festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over India.

It is believed that it was on Maha Navami when Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasura which represents the victory of good over evil. A very important part of Navratri celebrations is dandiya. People wear their best clothes and do Dandiya with each other to invoke the festive spirit. So have a look at some dandiya songs that should be on your Navratri playlist.

Dholida

This song from the film Loveyatri is sure to get you into the festive spirit. The song shows Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain celebrating Navratri by dancing their hearts out.

Udi Udi Jaye

From the film Raees, this song is an upbeat track. It features the gorgeous Mahira Khan and the king of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan. Check out the video of this song below.

Nagada Sang Dhol

Featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, this song is sure to compel you to show off your Garba moves this Navratri!

Lahu Muh Lag Gaya

A sensuous and catchy track, this song is from the film RamLeela. Check out the unmistakable chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the song below.

