Need some ‘Me Time’ to relax? Here are 6 products to help you deal with stress and work pressure

Most often one restricts themselves from enjoying the peaceful stress-free aspect of life with anxiety and the fear of living in the present. While the past and future rule your world, work pressure, deadlines and other stress will haunt you in ways you never thought of. This is why taking a small break for yourself matters.

If you are looking for some cool ways to relax and chill, we have got 6 useful products that will help you kick away the mid-week blues. From skincare to soul-care, these mindful products are all that you want to amp up your mood and live a little happier than you usually do! Scroll on grab them all right away to enjoy your day calmly.

Eye Mask

Looking into the digital screens all day long must have rewarded you with dark circles and puffy eyes. Take a break from that reel world and use this eye mask to cool your eyes. These cold eye masks have been proven to be helpful in the relief of puffy eyes.

Price: 19.97 USD

Murumuru Butter & Rose Body Lotion

A bit of self-care can give you the boost to run your day better and also to be more confident. This sweet fragrant body lotion is enhanced by the juicy freshness of red berries and helps you soften and smooth dry skin.

Price: 13.98 USD

Lemon Ginger Tea

A glass of hot herbal tea can calm your mind and relieve pain. Lemon ginger tea is also good for your health and weight loss journey. This herbal tea mix can give you the much-needed break from drudgeries of life and transports you to an illusionary world of peacefulness.

Price: 16.99 USD

Q&A Journal

The 5-year journal is a book of introspection and self-realisation. Go to today’s date and answer the questions at the top of the page and repeat each day and watch how your answers evolved during the span of 5 years.

Price: 10.39 USD

Colouring Book

To relax and soothe yourself, do things that you usually don’t. This gives your body and mind a new feel. No matter how passionate you are about your work, routines can kill the creative side of you. This mindful colouring book aims at activating the creative spirit in you.

Price: 9.52 USD

Himalayan Salt Lamp

Creating a peaceful ambience calms your mind and also sparks new ideas and optimistic thoughts. This bright orange salt lamp is known for its therapeutic and relaxing properties. You can adjust the warmth and glow of your lamp for use in all environments.

Price: 24.99 USD

A little bit of ‘me time’ every day is important for personal growth and progress.

