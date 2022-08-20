Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi: 3 Reasons why Virgo and Aquarius are compatible in a marriage

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are among the couple who are enjoying their marital bliss quite happily. From being ‘just friends’ to marrying each other, Neha and Angad have shelled out serious couple goals to a lot of their fans. Since their marriage was a hush-hush affair and no one ever had any clue that they were dating but ever since they tied the knots and started sharing glimpses of their cute pictures, they made us believe in the power of love. Being an earth and fire sign, they quickly bonded and were attracted to each other but took enough time to understand each other profoundly and that’s what makes them a power couple. While they both have different personalities and believe in playing by their own rules, once they come together and start sharing their interests and emotions, they turn out to be an interesting couple who shared a meaningful relationship with each other.

Read on to learn the three aspects of Virgo and Aquarius that makes them the most compatible signs.

1. They believe in solving problems

The earthy Virgo is more reserved in nature and stays highly organised while the air sign Aquarius carries a chaotic persona. While both of those have different characteristic traits, one thing that is quite common between them is their effort in solving problems. They both perceive things from every point of view to find creative solutions to their woes. Being practical and logical instead of emotional, they both move back and forth on the despairs that trouble them, keeping their relationship filled with sparkling conversations and discovery.

2. They are willing to talk about every aspect of their life with each other

The everyday conversation of Aquarius and Virgo is filled with interesting topics as both of these zodiac signs can talk about anything and everything. They both love to gather information about events and news and appreciate a partner with whom they can share their thoughts, emotions and feelings.

3. Their unison as friends before a couple keeps things happy and light

Virgos and Aquarius's friendship is profound and long-lasting since they put every effort to make each other happy and try to solve each other’s problems by deeply analysing their situations. Their underlying understanding is mutual and they both spend nights talking and curating moments with each other. While their characteristic traits are opposite, they easily match each other’s energy while stabilizing their vibes and feelings.

Virgo and Aquarius are powerful soul mates and stay loyal to each other till eternity.

