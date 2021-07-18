Nelson Mandela International Day: 10 Inspirational Quotes by Nelson Mandela to celebrate this day

Nelson Mandela International Day is celebrated on July 18 to mark his birth anniversary. Here are 10 quotes inspired by Nelson Mandela to celebrate this day with much zeal and pride.

Celebrated on July 18 to mark his birth anniversary, Nelson Mandela was a man of vigour and values. Even today, Nelson Mandela’s words remain to inspire us. Nelson Mandela serves as the president of South Africa from 1994 to 1999. He was the country’s first black head of state and the first elected in a fully representative democratic election. He empowered everyone with his words of wisdom, kindness and courage. He truly showed how we can triumph over evil.

This day was first celebrated on July 18, 2010. The United Nations declared this day as Mandela Day in November 2009. This day is celebrated to honour the great legacy of Nelson Mandela and his values. Here are 10 quotes to honour the Mandela legacy.

“I am fundamentally an optimist. Part of being optimistic is keeping one’s head pointed toward the sun, one’s feet moving forward. There were many dark moments when my faith in humanity was sorely tested, but I would not and could not give myself up to despair. That way lays defeat and death.”

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

“Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.”

“I like friends who have independent minds because they tend to make you see problems from all angles.”

“No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”

“I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.”

“A good head and good heart are always a formidable combination. But when you add to that a literate tongue or pen, then you have something very special.”

“It always seems impossible until it's done.”

“I have walked that long road to freedom. I have tried not to falter; I have made missteps along the way. But I have discovered the secret that after climbing a great hill, one only finds that there are many more hills to climb. I have taken a moment here to rest, to steal a view of the glorious vista that surrounds me, to look back on the distance I have come. But I can only rest for a moment, for with freedom come responsibilities, and I dare not linger, for my long walk is not ended.”

“As I walked out the door toward the gate that would lead to my freedom, I knew if I didn't leave my bitterness and hatred behind, I'd still be in prison.”

