Nelson Mandela International Day 2020: Why THIS day is important for humanity?

Mandela International Day is not only to commemorate the philanthropist, but it also helps to raise awareness to take initiative for a better and peaceful world. So, here’s why this celebration is so necessary for everyone.
10281 reads Mumbai Updated: July 18, 2020 10:21 am
Nelson Mandela International Day 2020: Why THIS day is important for humanity?Nelson Mandela International Day 2020: Why THIS day is important for humanity?
Nelson Mandela International Day or Mandela Day is the Annual Day to honour late revolutionary Nelson Mandela. This day is celebrated each year on July 18 on Nelson Mandela’s birthday. United Nations officially declared this day in November 2009. Nelson Mandela was the first elected President of free South Africa, a human rights lawyer and an international peacemaker.

Mandela Day is recognised to celebrate the idea that each individual has the power to transform the world. Nelson Mandela had fought for social justice for 67 years. To celebrate the contributions of this man several charitable events are organised on this day like fund-raising events, art exhibitions, volunteer events, etc. So, here’s the importance of this day.

Nelson Mandela International Day celebration and its importance:

He showed us a new path

Mandela was a revolutionary and a philanthropist who was in prison for 27 years. He became the first Black President of South Africa and won the Nobel Peace Prize. So, this personality inspires us to take initiative for doing something good.

Nelson Mandela Foundation

Nelson Mandela Foundation was started in 1999. It was aimed to provide support for rural developments and school constructions. Along with this, this organisation provided constant help for the HIV/AIDS pandemic.

Nelson Mandela’s constant support for South Africa

He fought for all the problems that South Africa has suffered from like poverty, malnutrition, poor education, unemployment. On this day, many activists focus and take initiative for the needs of this country.

This day raises concerns in every person to help needy people to provide them with a better life and future. It awakens people's conscience for human rights.

Credits :nationaltoday, wikipedia, un.org, getty images

