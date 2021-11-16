Never Have I Ever: Check out the zodiac signs of the main characters of this famous web show

If there is one show that has managed to hit just the right nerve in every teenager, it has to be ‘Never Have I Ever’. This show has not only given space to Asian-origin actors in America but has also made a mark on every adolescent’s mind! Created by Mindy Kaling, this show is about Devi Vishwakumar, an Indian teenage girl living in America.

This show also has other relatable characters such as Paxton, Ben, Kamala, Eleanor and Fabiola. So we took the liberty to predict the possible zodiac signs of the main characters of this popular web series.

Devi Vishwakumar

Devi is a girl who is not the one to mince her words. She is bold, straightforward and blunt. She is someone who isn’t afraid to speak her mind and is extroverted and unabashed. She is extremely honest and direct and thus, most likely belongs to the Sagittarius zodiac sign.

Paxton Hall Yoshida

Paxton is a hunk in every sense. Apart from his pretty obvious good looks, he also has a kind heart and a sensitive nature. He doesn’t take people for granted and is observant and sensible. He has a quiet demeanour and is introverted. The zodiac sign that he is most likely to belong to has to be Scorpio.

Ben Gross

Ben is an all-rounder. He is good at whatever he does. His character is a typical bookworm who is nerdy and intelligent. He is someone who never lets anything or anyone come between him and his grades! The zodiac sign that he is most likely to belong to is Aries.

