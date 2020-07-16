A New Normal: Here are the cleanliness tips every parent should teach their kids
Amid this Coronavirus outbreak, things have completely changed. We are now learning the same style of living in a new mould. Hanging out with friends, attending a get-together, arranging a grand wedding ceremony have now become far-fetched dreams. This is the new normal way of living our life.
Apart from that, people had to face another great change that is implementing new hygiene habits because old norms of cleanliness are not enough to stay safe from the deadly virus. There are more strict guidelines to stay clean and tidy. But are we being able to teach our kids those rules? Currently, this is one of the biggest concerns of parents. So, let’s find out, how to give your child the new lessons of cleanliness to keep them safe from COVID-19.
What to teach your kid about the new norms of cleanliness?
Hand washing
This is the first and foremost part of cleanliness and it should be your kid’s normal habit. Even if they are playing in the garden, their hands should be washed with soap and water properly right after their return to home. And it should be done every time after they get back from outside without any delay.
Taking bath regularly
Kids often throw tantrums before taking a bath. But parents need to make bathing a routine. Make them understand that why taking a bath regularly is necessary to stay clean.
No-touching the face
It’s very tough to prevent your child from touching their face, eyes, nose because they will do it every time. So, tell them why continuously touching their face is harmful during this period.
Importance of mask
Masks can be highly irritating to them because they may feel suffocated in them. But make them realise that this is the new rule that everyone has to follow. We have to wear a mask to stay healthy always. Remember, kids do what they see their parents do. So, if you don’t wear a mask, then your child won’t learn to use it. So, practice what you preach.
Working together
Ask them to help you with different household chores, so that they can learn new cleaning habits easily. Doing this on a daily basis will teach your kids the new tidbits of cleanliness.