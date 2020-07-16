A New Normal: Here are the cleanliness tips every parent should teach their kids

Amid this Coronavirus outbreak, things have completely changed. We are now learning the same style of living in a new mould. Hanging out with friends, attending a get-together, arranging a grand wedding ceremony have now become far-fetched dreams. This is the new normal way of living our life.

Apart from that, people had to face another great change that is implementing new hygiene habits because old norms of cleanliness are not enough to stay safe from the deadly virus. There are more strict guidelines to stay clean and tidy. But are we being able to teach our kids those rules? Currently, this is one of the biggest concerns of parents. So, let’s find out, how to give your child the new lessons of cleanliness to keep them safe from COVID-19.

What to teach your kid about the new norms of cleanliness?

Hand washing

This is the first and foremost part of cleanliness and it should be your kid’s normal habit. Even if they are playing in the garden, their hands should be washed with soap and water properly right after their return to home. And it should be done every time after they get back from outside without any delay.

Taking bath regularly

Kids often throw tantrums before taking a bath. But parents need to make bathing a routine. Make them understand that why taking a bath regularly is necessary to stay clean.