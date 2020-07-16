  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

A New Normal: Here are the cleanliness tips every parent should teach their kids

Our lifestyle has gone through a vast change due to Coronavirus. The change is now our new way of living where cleanliness is the most important thing. Shouldn’t we teach our kids these new tips as well? Here’s how you can do it.
3186 reads Mumbai
A New Normal: Here are the cleanliness tips every parent should teach their kidsA New Normal: Here are the cleanliness tips every parent should teach their kids
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Amid this Coronavirus outbreak, things have completely changed. We are now learning the same style of living in a new mould. Hanging out with friends, attending a get-together, arranging a grand wedding ceremony have now become far-fetched dreams. This is the new normal way of living our life.

Apart from that, people had to face another great change that is implementing new hygiene habits because old norms of cleanliness are not enough to stay safe from the deadly virus. There are more strict guidelines to stay clean and tidy. But are we being able to teach our kids those rules? Currently, this is one of the biggest concerns of parents. So, let’s find out, how to give your child the new lessons of cleanliness to keep them safe from COVID-19.

What to teach your kid about the new norms of cleanliness?

Hand washing

This is the first and foremost part of cleanliness and it should be your kid’s normal habit. Even if they are playing in the garden, their hands should be washed with soap and water properly right after their return to home. And it should be done every time after they get back from outside without any delay.

Taking bath regularly

Kids often throw tantrums before taking a bath. But parents need to make bathing a routine. Make them understand that why taking a bath regularly is necessary to stay clean.

No-touching the face

It’s very tough to prevent your child from touching their face, eyes, nose because they will do it every time. So, tell them why continuously touching their face is harmful during this period.

Importance of mask

Masks can be highly irritating to them because they may feel suffocated in them. But make them realise that this is the new rule that everyone has to follow. We have to wear a mask to stay healthy always. Remember, kids do what they see their parents do. So, if you don’t wear a mask, then your child won’t learn to use it. So, practice what you preach.

Working together

Ask them to help you with different household chores, so that they can learn new cleaning habits easily. Doing this on a daily basis will teach your kids the new tidbits of cleanliness.

Credits :indianexpress, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement