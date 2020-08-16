  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

New Normal: How to stop your kids from touching their face frequently?

Kids will touch their face many times which should be stopped right now. According to the new normal rules, we should avoid touching our face frequently. So, here’s what parents can do to prevent this.
12802 reads Mumbai
New Normal: How to stop your kids from touching their face frequently?New Normal: How to stop your kids from touching their face frequently?

The new normal, caused by COVID-19, has changed hygiene norms. Wearing a face mask, frequent hand-washing, maintaining social distance are some of the examples of norms that are part of the new-normal group. 

 

One of them is avoiding to touch your face frequently, which is quite tough to maintain sometimes, especially, for kids. They will touch their face at any time and that needs to be stopped. So, parents should make them understand why it’s important to not touch your face frequently. 

 

Tips to stop your kids from touching your face. 

 

Use of tissues

Provide your kids with tissue in their hand for runny-nose or to cover the face while itching an area. This way their hands won’t come to direct contact with the face skin. 

Keep their hands busy with something

Keep their hands busy with something like fidget spinners or fidget cubes to prevent them from touching. They will be focused on that thing. 

 

Keep hair out of the face

Strands of hair disturb a lot on their face for which they tend to touch their face frequently to move the hair away or push it at the back of the ear. So, trim short hair and tie long hair properly to avoid this problem. 

 

Maintaining basic hygiene

Raise awareness in your kids and keep them informed about the new normal norms. Tell them to maintain 6 feet distance from a person who is coughing or sneezing, wear mask mandatorily while going out and wash their hands with soap and sanitise it properly.

 

Also Read: 5 Life lessons kids can learn from gardening

Credits :parents, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request
Karan Singh Grover on struggles, criticism, miss playing Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement