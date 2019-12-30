New Year 2020: Avoid doing THESE things if you want to begin your new year in a positive manner

Happy New Year 2020: It's essential to welcome the new year in a positive manner to attract more positivity and prosperity and good luck into your life which is as important as anything else.

New years eve is just a day away and we're all prepping to welcome new years with a blast. But other than this you also need to start your new year in the right way to try and make 2020 a better year or rather make it your year. It's said that what you do on the first day of the year impacts your entire year and doing the right thing can bring you more prosperity and good luck as well. We all need a little bit of good luck to ensure that our lives are balanced and harmonious.

This is why it's essential to do good deeds on January 1, 2020, in order to attract positive energy into your life and stay away from anything that can attract bad energy. Though it may seem a little superstitious, it's always good to stay away from bad omens on the first day of a new year.

Here are some things that you should avoid doing on January 1, 2020:

1. We often talk ill about people we dislike but backbiting does not get you anywhere in life. It only brings more negativity into your life. Try to be more positive towards things and try to ignore the negative feelings that you have about others. Talking ill puts you in a bad mood as well so refrain from doing so.

2. Every good deed and good karma comes back to us so, don't shy away from doing good deeds. Don't say "no" to a poor person in need of food or water. A poor or needy person asking for food or water should not be denied a basic need while you can provide. Good karma will always come back to you in your time of need.

3. Don't throw away food. Wasting away food that can feed a few stomachs is not a good thing. Feed the poor instead of wasting or throwing away food.

4. Plant a new plant. When you plant a new life, you're giving life to a plant and aiding the environment as well.

5. Stay away from fights and arguments on a good day like this. This may put you in a bad mood and begin your year on a bad note. Try to have more positive conversations and keep things positive.

6. Don't carry an old grudge into a new year. Let it go and begin your year with forgiveness. Even if the other person isn't sorry, forgive him or her for your own sake. Leave the hard and negative feelings behind.

7. Don't let peer pressure get the better of you and don't do anything that you don't like. Instead, indulge yourself in things that you like and enjoy doing.

Credits :latestly

