Happy New Year 2020: Here are some weird New Year's traditions from around the world

While we do share the New Year with the world but we do not share the same culture and traditions and some countries have strang traditions that often stand out to us.

We all have traditions that we follow and especially New Year's traditions that mean a lot to us. This celebration that we all have to welcome the new year and a new beginning often start with small traditions like a kiss when the clock strikes 12 or something as simple as raising a toast but not all traditions is simple and easy like the ones we have or the ones we've started. People all over the world have different cultures and every culture has different traditions that may just seem weird or funny or just different to us.

Popping a bottle of champagne or watching the fireworks might be your new year's tradition but for people from different cultures, their traditions may not go hand in hand with yours and if you want to know more about these strange traditions you might want to read on.

Here are some strange and weird New Year's tradition from across the globe:

1. In Denmark, people save up all their unused dishes and plates and crockery and then smash them against the doors of their loved ones and friends and family. It's a way of showing love and it surely is a funny way of showing love and celebrating new years.

2. People from South American countries like Mexico and Brazil and Bolivia believe that the colour of underwear that you wear decides how your new years will be. It is said that people who want love should wear red and those who want more money should wear yellow and white underwear can bring more peace and harmony in people's lives.

3. In Ecuador, people burn a scarecrow filled with papers in order to banish any negativity and bad fortune and bring about more good luck and good fortune and positivity into their lives. They also burn old photographs from their past year that has caused them pain or trouble in order to burn their past pain and bad fortune.

4. In Puerto Rico, people pour big buckets of water outside their windows on new years. It is said that this drives away all the negative energy and evil spirits away from their homes and their lives and brings more positivity into it.

5. In Switzerland, people drop a scoop of their favourite ice cream on the floor on New Year's eve. It's said that this brings more good luck and wealth and peace as well as prosperity into their lives.

6. In Spain, there's a tradition to eat twelve grapes as soon as the clock strikes 12. It is believed that anyone who manages to do this will have a lucky year ahead. It is said to bring good luck and prosperity and we suggest you don't take this challenge lightly because it's not as easy as it sounds.

7. In Peru, there is an annual Peruvian festival that is celebrated at the end of December. This festival is all about getting into the ring and fighting with any person you dislike and beating them up. The aim of this festival is to get over fights and begin the year with friendship or rather just a fresh start.

