New Year 2021: Share these inspiring and motivational New Year quotes for a fresh start

This New Year share these inspirational and thoughtful quotes with your loved ones to welcome 2021 with fresh hope, positivity and joy.

The New Year is just around the corner and within a few days, this challenging and unprecedented year will come to an end. This year has pushed us, questioned our ideas of success and have shown us that nothing is more important than your health. With all this and much more unusual lessons taught to us by 2020, it only makes sense to welcome the new year with a bang!

Whenever a new year begins, we have this immense hope and expectations from the year. We hope and pray that this year will bring us better opportunities and endless possibilities. So welcome 2021, by sharing these thoughtful wishes, messages, greetings and inspiring quotes with your friends and family.

1. There comes a day when you realize turning the page is the best feeling in the world because you realise there’s so much more to the book than the page you were stuck on.

2. Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.

3. New Year- A new chapter, new verse, or just the same old story? Ultimately we write it. The choice is ours.

4. Every time you tear a leaf off a calendar, you present a new place for new ideas.5

5. This new year, be a little more loving, be a little more caring, be a little more diligent, be a little more kind, and be a little more emphatic. This new year 2021 be the best version of yourself!

6. Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, concerned citizens can change the world. Indeed it is the only thing that ever has.

7. New beginnings are in order, and you are bound to feel some level of excitement as new chances come your way.

8. And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been.

9. Never underestimate the power you have to take your life in a new direction.

10. On New Year’s Eve the whole world celebrates the fact that a date changes. Let us celebrate the dates on which we change the world.

11. Your success and happiness lie in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties

12. Take a leap of faith and begin this wondrous new year by believing.

13. Each year’s regrets are envelopes in which messages of hope are found for the New Year.

14. This year, be structured enough for success and achievement and flexible enough for creativity and fun.

15. We all get the exact same 365 days. The only difference is what we do with them.

16. Whatever it is you’re scared of doing, do it. Make your mistakes, next year and forever.

17. As the year comes to an end, don’t look back on yesterday’s disappointments. look ahead to God’s promises yet to unfold.

18. What the new year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the new year.

19. With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.

Pexels

