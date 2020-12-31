New Year Eve: Wishes, greetings and messages to wish Happy New Year in advance

31st December is celebrated as New Year's Eve. So, send these beautiful messages and greetings to your loved ones to wish them a happy new year in advance.

After the grand celebration of Christmas, now it’s time to say goodbye to 2020 to welcome another new year- 2021. The 31st December is New Year's Eve. So, let’s welcome the new year with some thoughtful wishes and messages and celebrate New Year's Eve with ultimate zeal.

New Year Eve 2020: Wishes, messages and greetings:

1. On this News Year Eve, I wish you all happiness, laughter and joy. May this new year bring you luck, success and prosperity.

2. Let’s toast to all wonderful things ahead of us in this coming new year.

3. Wishing you a very happy new year. May all your dreams come true in 2021.

4. Let us celebrate the new year with lot of enthusiasm, joy and happiness. Happy New Year to you and your family in advance.

5. New Year is like a new chapter of a book with new hopes and attempts. So, here I’m wishing you a very happy new year in advance with more happiness, fun and joy.

6. Every end has a new beginning. So, fill this new beginning with lot of good memories. Happy New Year in advance.

7. A new year comes with new opportunities. So, seize those opportunities for great success this coming year.

8. A very happy new year in advance. Make this a great year for yourself by setting big goals and achieving them.

9. Make every moment of this new year the best time of your life. Fill each moment of it with happiness, laughter and joy.

10. This coming new year, believe in yourself and try to achieve more. Success is on your way. Happy New Year in advance.

