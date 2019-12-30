New Year Party: HERE's how you can welcome 2020 with kids

New year parties can only be fun when you plan it well. If you are planning to celebrate this new year's eve with your kids, then here are some fun and easy ways to do it at home.

When we speak about New Year's, one thing that instantly comes to our mind is the new year party. We start planning about the new year part right from November, and most of us either have a house party or go to some nice club with our friends. But then some people have to stay home and enjoy new year with their family and kids. Kids also don't have many options when it comes to the new year. And if you are someone who is finding a cool way to celebrate new years with your kids, then don't worry we've covered you with this one.

Here are some quirky and cool ideas for you, that'll not only make your new years fun but it will also help you in making the new year celebrations memorable for your kids.

Play indoor games:

Kids usually love to play games, so this new year, plan a fun game night with your kids. Play games like Monopoly, ludo, chess, business, snake and ladder with your kids while eating some tasty food.

Dancing contest:

Kids love competition so consider having a dancing contest in the family. It will keep your kids busy while they'll be all excited for the festive season. You can also keep prizes at the end of the content for fun.

Watch fireworks together:

Fireworks and New Year's go hand in hand. So, find a place where you can witness a majestic firework show, and take your kids there. Make sure to click the picture while you big adieu to 2019.

Play dress-up:

Playing dress-up is always fun. You always get to become someone else while dressing-up and kids usually love that. So find a nice outfit for yourself and dress up your kids, get them a tiara, be as over-the-top as possible, your kids will love it.

Family resolution:

Resolutions are not only for adults, but it has also become everyone's thing. This New Year's Eve, join your kids in making 2020 resolutions and set up goals you all want to achieve individually and as a family.

Treat them with sweets:

You can make your child's favourite dessert or even better involve them in making one with you. You can bake a simple cake with your kids.

