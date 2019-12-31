New Year Resolution: Here's how you can MAKE one and keep one in 2020

The year 2020 is almost here and it's time to make some resolution. Read below to find out how you can make one resolution and stick to it throughout the year.

New Year is just a couple of hours away, and it's time to bid adieu to the year 2019, while you make some plans for 2020. For some the year 2019 was great and for some, it didn't go as planned. However, there's no harm in setting some goals and expectations for 2020 and working towards it. One thing that's synonymous with every New Year's Eve is taking resolution. Most of us make a resolution, but forget about it in the first month of the new year itself. Lack of drive or interest can be the reason for us to do so.

If you are planning to make a resolution this year and want to do everything you can to follow it, then don't worry we will help you with this one. Read below to find out how you can take one resolution this year and keep it too.

Take realistic resolutions:

Don't think of doing something that you can't. It's good to be ambitious but scary to be an overachiever. Remember, it's always better to start small and go upwards from there.

Plan:

After taking a resolution, sticking to the goal will be difficult for the first few days, but the trick is to turn your resolution into a habit. Set constant reminders to stay motivated daily.

Keep a relevant goal:

Your goal should mean something to you and hold some significance in your life. The more you need your resolution, the higher the chances of you following it.

Share your goals with your family:

If you tell your close ones about the goals, it gets difficult to ditch. Hence, keep your friends and family in the loop, since this will make them remind you why you’re doing this and why you need to keep at it.

Make yourself happy:

When you achieve the milestone, celebrate every milestone by treating yourself. Little wins are the motivation your heart needs to understand why you are doing it in the first place.

Here’s wishing all the readers of Pinkvilla a very happy 2020!

