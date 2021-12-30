New Year Resolutions 2022: Quotes, wishes and images to share with your family

By now, most of us might have started thinking about the resolutions to make this New Year. From eating mindfully to exercising daily, there must be a lot going in our minds. The excitement is on a high, and so is the fear of not being able to live up to the resolutions that we make.

So, make a wise decision and figure out what difference exactly do you see in your life in 2022. Once that’s clear, your resolutions will be more realistic and better fulfilled.

Meanwhile, here are a few resolution quotes and images to share with your family and friends this New Year that will inspire them to start the year with better motivation and enthusiasm.

New Year is a new morning and a new morning is a new opportunity and a new opportunity is a new path and finally a new path is a new richness! ― Mehmet Murat ildan

There is no resolution like radical repentance. ― Lailah Gifty Akita

The beginning of every New Year is always the best time to give another chance to your neglected talents! ― Mehmet Murat ildan

I resolve to write a new chapter of my life every new day in the New Year. ― Lailah Gifty Akita, Pearls of Wisdom: Great mind

Don't make resolutions without an action plan.

The secret to success is right in your hands. ― J. Allen Shaw

Why do New Year’s Resolutions fail? Mainly, because they are only a statement, or what we wish for in the coming year. There are usually no action plans, no deadlines, no backup plans. Sometimes they are unrealistic resolutions, with no other thought or plans besides the statement. ― Catherine Pulsifer

A failure to take precise and deliberate action is the reason why so many New Year’s resolutions and other goals fail. ― Jordan Ring

If you are a human being, you probably use the beginning of every year to reflect on the past year, make decisions, and set resolutions for the New Year. It is a good thing to make resolutions, but it takes a good deal of discipline and commitment to get results that will be different and better than what you got last year. ― Lionnel Yamentou Ndzogoue

