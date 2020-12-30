This New Year’s vow to let go of your insecurities and build your SELF ESTEEM

All of us feel insecure at some point in our lives and feel we are not good enough. This New Year’s indulge in some self-improvement ideas and overcome your fears and hesitations.

Self-doubt, underconfidence, low self-esteem, all these are characteristics of an insecure person. We often feel filled with doubt and hesitation. While we know that the world is filled with endless possibilities and opportunities, we rarely acknowledge these opportunities and often let go of the wonderful chances that the world gives us, due to our insecurities.

While it is an extremely normal thing to feel insecure and unsure of yourself at times, feeling burdened by these doubts almost all the time, is what should not happen to anybody. So with the New Year and fresh hope, vow to conquer all your insecurities and build our confidence with these 5 simple ways.

Question your fears

Ask yourself, “What is it that is making you doubt yourself?” “Why do you feel unworthy?” “What do you feel you lack in?” Once you answer these questions, is when you will get to know the true reason behind your insecurities and fears.

Celebrate your achievements

In your rut to pull yourself down, you often forget to acknowledge your achievements. Even if they might seem insignificant to you, it is only right to celebrate them and make a noise about them as much as you make a noise about the things you supposedly lack in.

Gain objectivity

It often happens that while you in your head feel nervous and unsure, people don’t perceive you as being nervous. It can often be that it is you who have created this bundle of fears in your head that are pulling you down and not letting you be the best version of yourself.

Practice self-love

The key element to let go of your insecurities is to practise self-love and to be kind to yourself. Give yourself the benefit of doubt and cut yourself some slack whenever you feel you haven’t been able to achieve your fullest potential.

Adjust your thoughts

Instead of thinking on the lines of what you lack and what you aren’t capable of doing, think of how you can improve yourself and gain what you lack. Think of ways to work upon yourself instead of beating yourself up.

