New Years 2020: Dos and Don't s of drinking responsibly on New Year's Eve

We're all going to get drunk and party and end up with a hangover the next day and that's how we're welcoming the new year but it's also very important to be responsible and safe while we do this.

New Year's Eve is here and we're all gearing up for a night full of fun and partying but it's also important to be careful and take precautions while we're at it. New year's bash is when people tend to get most drunk and get knocked out of their senses after a night full of drinking and dancing but it's also important to be careful with your alcohol in order to ensure your own safety and of those around us. We've all had that one odd new years disaster that ends with a blast hangover when we wake up the next day but the hangover is not our only problem. We're all set to celebrate the new year as well as the national hangover day that follows. But before we say hello to the year 2020, we need to ensure that we stay safe to be able to welcome the new year.

Here are some dos and don'ts of drinking responsibly on new year's eve:

1. Eat before you go out to drink. It's easier to get intoxicated on an empty stomach but when your stomach is full you won't feel as hungry and tired and your alcohol intake won't damage your body as much. But this does not mean that you shouldn't eat while you drink. Ensure that you keep snacking on something while you're drinking as this will keep you from getting intoxicated sooner.

2. Keep your phone fully charged and don't leave home without a full battery. You will need your phone every now and then be it for posting pictures or just calling a cab. Don't lose your house keys and keep them safe. You don't want to be stranded outside after a night full of drinking and dancing.

3. Keep your cards and cash safe and don't leave your purse lying around but more importantly, don't leave your drink alone. You don't want your drink to be spiked and you don't want to be in a vulnerable spot. Avoid leaving your drink alone and if at all you do, don't drink it.

4. Drinking and driving is a common problem and it's not a safe solution. Take a cab home, don't drink and drive. If you want to drive down to the party ensure that you have a designated sober driver to drive you back home safely.

5. Don't forget to keep yourself hydrated throughout the night. Alcohol tends to drain your body and leave you feeling dehydrated. Try to drink adequate water and remain hydrated because this might just save you the trouble of putting up with a bad hangover.

6. Know your alcohol intake limit. Don't drink more than you can handle. Having fun and drinking beyond the limit is not the same thing. Drinking too much can spoil your night as well. You don't want to welcome new years while you puke your guts out or spend the night at the hospital due to alcohol poisoning.

7. Make sure that you keep someone sober and responsible informed about your whereabouts and don't walk out of the party without informing your friends and family. Don't leave with a stranger or depend on someone to get you home.

