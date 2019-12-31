New Years 2020: Do's and Don'ts of hosting a new year's eve house party

If you prefer a cosy house party over going to an overcrowded club, you may want to take some precautions to ensure that your party does not turn chaotic and crazy.

New year's eve is the time when every club and every bar and every restaurant is crowded and the roads have much more traffic than anyone can handle and for those of you who hate going out and being around too many people on this day, having a cosy night in or heading to a fun house party seems like a great idea but if you're on of those who're hosting a house party, may God bless your soul for saving so many people the trouble and for welcoming trouble home. If you're hosting a house party you may need some tips to ensure that your party does not end in chaos or just a crazy ruckus. This is why you need some dos and don'ts for your new year's house party to keep everything smooth.

Here are some dos and don'ts of throwing a new year's eve house party:

1. It's important to remember that your house does not have to be perfect and your party may not turn out the way you imagined it would but it will be fun as long as you spend time enjoying with your friends and loved ones.

2. Try to keep things stressfree. Don't take too much load. Just order food from outside and grab a few bottles of alcohol and don't waste your time investing in expensive Corkery. Don't forget to grab some chakhna from the local store.

3. Don't shy away from asking for help in organising your house party. No one expects you to do it all alone so, ask away for help be it for distributing food or setting the table or even handling drunk people.

4. Go ahead with a BYOB party which means let people bring their own booze. Everyone has different tastes and drinks that they like and it's not practical. You cannot cater to everyone's needs and it's best to let everyone contribute by bringing their own alcohol.

5. Keep your home neat and tidy and put away anything that is expensive and may break. People will get drunk and if things get chaotic you definitely don't want it to damage your beloved home decor items.

6. Keep the music at a low volume so as to not disturb your neighbours. Not everyone likes partying all night on new years and you don't want to trouble your neighbours by playing loud music when they simply want a quiet night in and you definitely don't want to deal with an after hours police complaint.

Credits :Pinkvilla

