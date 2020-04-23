From North Korea to Tajikistan: These countries are Coronavirus aka COVID 19 FREE till date

Coronavirus has spread in most of the countries in the world. But there are some countries that have zero positive cases so far. Take a look at the list of countries that are coronavirus-free to date.

Daily lives have come to a halt across most countries in the world due to COVID-19 or the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCOV). Lockdowns and quarantines have become the harsh reality that we are living right now. The pandemic which was confined to China three months ago has now affected much of the world. What started in Wuhan with a few cases has now taken the world by a storm and there seems no stopping in its surge.

The global pandemic has led to people being restricted in homes, borders being closed and economic instability, which has left many people overwhelmed. People are trying to do their best to overcome these times of stress and anxiety. In the hope to instil some positivity in your minds, here is a list of countries that have not reported a single case of coronavirus. Maybe we will soon join these countries and become Corona-free.

Countries that are Coronavirus-free till date as per the data collected by John Hopkins University.

Lesotho and Comoros in Africa.

Kiribati in the Middle East.

Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru and Samoa in Oceania.

North Korea.

Tajikistan.

Tonga.

Turkmenistan.

Tuvalu.

Vanuatu.

Experts have different opinions on the countries that have not reported a single case of Coronavirus so far. While some countries are believed to be lying about the actual number of cases, others are presumed not to have enough health facilities or testing kits. Some of the countries mentioned above have a small population and some are the least-visited places in the world according to the World Tourism Organization, making them less likely to contract the disease.

Some countries like Nauru, Tonga, Kiribati and others have declared a national emergency to kick the disease in its curb before it spreads.

Therefore, there are various reasons why these countries are coronavirus-free so far when the biggest countries with the best facilities and best testing kits have not been spared by the pandemic.

