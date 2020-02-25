Nostalgia: 7 Slangs from 90's that no one uses anymore

There are some slangs that we used to use in 90s, but we don't use that anymore. Read below to find out some cool slangs of 90s that we all have used at least once.

We all have used some terms in the past that we don't use anymore. I remember, back in the day, OMG which stands for oh my god, was a very popular slang term. When it comes to slangs- they come and go. Sometimes they make a comeback for a brief period- but the slang that we used in the '90s are way different from what we use now. Some slangs sounded cooler back then, but now they sound blah!

If you are a 90's kid, then I am sure, you might have some favourite slang too that's not used by people anymore. So let's get all nostalgic and take a look at the slangs that were popular once but are not used anymore.

PHAT:

via GIPHY

When Poo said PHAT, we all started using PHAT. PHAT stands for pretty hot and tempting, which was popular back then, but I don't think anyone uses it anymore.

Dope:

via GIPHY

That jacket looks dope on your bruh! Dope means cool, which by the way sounded way too cool in the 90s. However, in any event, “dope” is definitely not cool anymore.

Talk to the hand:

via GIPHY

This slang was used till the early 2000s but not anymore. Talk to the hand is when whatever the other person is trying to tell you has been rejected. You are no longer interested in conversing with them. If they want to continue anyway, well, they are welcome to have a conversation with your hand.

You go girl/boy:

via GIPHY

Back in the 90s, this stood for an expression of encouragement. You might still hear this one used ironically, but it's mostly been replaced by the ever-popular Mean Girls quote, “You go, Glen Coco!”

BOMB:

via GIPHY

When you had to compliment your partner or your bestie, the term that was used to do so was Bomb. Girl you are looking Bomb, is something that we all have heard or said in the past.

Goss:

via GIPHY

Listen, meet me tomorrow I will give you some goss. Goss had become famously popular in the 90s, however, goss which stands for gossip has now been replaced with Tea, which we surely don't approve of.

Boo:

via GIPHY

First you used to call her partner or our crush boo, but now with times, boo has changed into bae, and now, everyone seems to like bae more than boo.

Read More