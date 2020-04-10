NRIs from USA, Canada & Japan share how they are leading their life amid Coronavirus pandemic away from India

We have asked NRIs to share their lockdown stories and how they are leading their lives away from home country and family.

The whole world is reeling under the spread of Coronavirus and fighting against it by practicing self-quarantine and social distancing. All the efforts have been in the direction to flatten the curve and control the numbers of positive cases. Right now, in India, the positive cases have jumped to 6761 with 896 new cases. The rise is the sharpest so far and the total number of deaths has surpassed 200. The exponential rise in coronavirus cases in India has led to a new fear among people on whether the country is entering into the community transmission stage or not.

Speaking of the impact, with services, companies, railways, airways and other firms suspending their operations until further notice many are facing issues and incurring losses at many levels. While we are at least in our homes with family and in known lands, stress and fear lurk among many NRIs, who are away from their home country and family. We had earlier shared about 3 NRIs and their quarantine stories. And today we have compiled interviews of the other three NRIs to know how they are leading a life outside India.

Dhwani Gandhi

Place: USA

Profession: E-commerce specialist

1.Do you miss your home country and are constantly worried about your relatives here in India?

Yes definitely, I am worried about my family and friends in India, but I’m here with my husband, working from home, seeing salary in my account every 2 weeks. So really, I don’t miss my home country as of now.

2. What is your mental state right now and how are you and your family coping with this situation?

It's frustrating to be at home all the time. Its been almost a week that I even started our car. Being newlywed, this is very annoying that we have to spend the initial months of our marriage in a lockdown. We’re playing board games, cooking, and FaceTime. But guess that’s not enough anymore.

3. Is the government doing everything it can to combat this pandemic?

I don’t think so!! At all

4. Are you feeling safe and what precautions are you taking considering?

I am feeling safe because I literally don’t step out of the house. But otherwise, I’m not really sure! Washing hands and avoid touching anything outside, avoiding crowded places, order pickup or delivery of groceries. Maintaining social distancing to every extent possible.

5. Are you able to go out and buy essential goods?

Yes, but I definitely don’t prefer since in our county there are 4000+ cases which is scary! I go for delivery or pick up and stock up as much as possible to avoid going out again.

6. How are the companies handling this? Apart from giving work from home, are they giving you some additional benefits too?

I work at Avid and my company has been very supportive in accommodating and comforting people into the new remote working style. We have a dedicated crisis team that is constantly on top of what’s happening around with the pandemic. At Avid, we offer cloud services and intense measures have been put to support and help the media industry to take their business remote and continue production work without any hurdle.

Nipun Trehan

Place: Canada

Profession: Not working at present

1. Do you miss your home country and are constantly worried about your relatives here in India?

I do miss it, but I constantly keep in touch with family so not worried about now.

2. What is your mental state right now and how are you and your family coping with this situation?

Everyone is disturbed but there is very little you can at the moment.

3. Is the government doing everything it can to combat this pandemic?

Yes, they’re doing whatever they can.

4. Are you able to go out and buy essential goods?

Yes, I’m able to go and buy essential goods.

5. How are the companies handling this? Apart from giving work from home, are they giving you some additional health benefits too?

I wouldn’t know about that since I’m not working right now.

The following are the inputs by an NRI from Japan. The person wished to not disclose the identity.

1. Do you miss your home country and are constantly worried about your relatives here in India?

Yeah, I do miss my family and the SB family. They are concerned for me and they do check in with me to know if I am physically and mentally coping well with the quarantine.

2. What is your mental state right now and how are you and your family coping with this situation?

Initially, the quarantine was hard mentally, but I've been coping well now. Keeping myself busy with projects and following through with my hobbies. My family has also quarantined themselves and don't go to work during this period.

3. Is the government doing everything it can to combat this pandemic?

Oh, the local government can definitely do better. Just cause the cases are lower than other countries the government is not taking it as seriously. I believe this negligence is gonna cost them soon.

4. Are you feeling safe and what precautions are you taking?

I feel safe here cause I've lived here for a while and I know this place so I am ok.

5. Are you able to go out and buy essential goods?

Yeah, the supermarkets here are always well-stocked here so that's not an issue.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016

Read More