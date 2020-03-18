Numerologist Sanjay Jumani suggests renaming coronavirus pandemic to COVID 2019; Here's why

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Amidst such chaotic times, India's leading numerologist Sanjay Jumani has taken to social media to suggest a simple change. Find out below.

The novel coronavirus has left millions across the world in either a state of quarantine, on a hospital bed or in self isolation. With markets and companies greatly affected and in near complete lockdown, the coronavirus pandemic has been the biggest outbreak in recent times. While the World Health Organisation termed it as a pandemic a few weeks ago, the situation has been addressed as COVID 19 worldwide since the beginning of January 2020. The virus which first originated in China's Wuhan market and spread to other parts of the world has so far claimed around 7,900 lives -- 3 in India.

Amidst such chaotic times, India's leading numerologist Sanjay Jumani has taken to social media to suggest a simple change. Taking to Twitter, Jumani wrote, "Did you know? Spanish Flu adds to same number as Coronavirus?!? Pandemic Spanish flu was an unusually deadly influenza pandemic, the first of the two pandemics involving H1N1 influenza virus." The numerologist recalled the 1918 epidemic which infected about 27 per cent of the world population back then.

Did you know? Spanish Flu adds to same number as Coronavirus?!?

Pandemic Spanish flu was an unusually deadly influenza pandemic, the first of the two pandemics involving H1N1 influenza virus. — Sanjay B Jumaani (@sanjaybjumaani) March 16, 2020

Lots (wrong) in these names!

Spanish Flu or Coronavirus-

Number 43-

This is an unfortunate number. It is symbolized by the sign of catastrophe, unrest, failure and prevention (from normal life), — Sanjay B Jumaani (@sanjaybjumaani) March 16, 2020

Jumani further added, "Spanish Flu or Coronavirus- Number 43-This is an unfortunate number. It is symbolized by the sign of catastrophe, unrest, failure and prevention (from normal life) and is not a fortunate number if it comes out in calculations relating to future events. Covid 19- Number 31-This number indicates that the person it represents will get self-contained, lonely, and isolated from his own people."

and is not a fortunate number if it comes out in calculations relating to future events.

Covid 19-

Number 31-

This number indicates that the person it represents will get self-contained, lonely, and isolated from his own people. — Sanjay B Jumaani (@sanjaybjumaani) March 16, 2020

The numerologist suggested a simple change. He stated that instead of COVID 19, it should be renamed to COVID 2019 so that the number adds up to 33 which means the number is very fortunate. "It promises the assistance and association of those of rank and position with one’s plans; it also denotes gain through love and the opposite sex; it is good for health & happiness and is a favourable number when it comes out in relation to future events," Jumani tweeted. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below.

Read More