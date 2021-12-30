Numerology Prediction For 2022: An Astro numerology expert reveals what the coming year has in store for you

The new year 2022 is around here and ready to offer us unlimited opportunity to grow and self-develop with a journey to prosperity and abundance. Therefore, we have Sidhharrth S Kumaar, a celebrated Astro numerologist offering us insight into the coming year. 2022 will be governed by Venus, Moon, Mercury and Rahu with an excessive blend of feminine number 2 leading to expansion of creative expressions. As it is said, morning shows the day, similarly, how a new year will be is also dependent on the first day of the calendar year.

January 1, 2022 is a day which is ruled by number 1 (birth number) in the star period of Capricorn. The destiny number for the new year also comes out to be number 8 (ruled by Saturn). The new year begins on Saturday, a day ruled primarily by Saturn (number 8) and Rahu dev as secondary ruler for the day. The Gregorian year 2022, will be overlapping with ‘Shubhkrut’ samvatsara (as per Saka Samvat) which will offer many good fortunes to the people amidst some testing times of patience in form of natural disasters, disease outbreaks (water borne) and conflicts along the border.

Let us peep into the year and see how it will be for each one of us based on ‘Destiny Number’!

How to Calculate Destiny Number

Add all digits of your date of birth and reduce it to single digit to find your own destiny number. For instance, if someone is born on September 14, 1990, the destiny number would be Number 6.

Number 1:

Asking help from others will be an important factor this year. Also, you will be bearing a lot of expenses.

Health:

Accidents are on the cards, also be a little more careful about high BP and eye-related issues.

Career:

You might have to work a lot, but this would be very fruitful in the time to come. For people in business, there might be clashes with the partners. However, this year will be prosperous for the business too.

Finance:

It will be a good year as far as the financial aspect is concerned.

Relationship:

Your love life will be great. Marriage is also on the cards.

Number 2:

Avoid indulging into comparisons.

Health:

Take care of health, carelessness might lead you to some health issues.

Career:

Working professionals will see positive outputs in jobs. The year will require to strike a balance between emotional intelligence to win over situations. If you have a business, keep your calm in the mid-2022.

Finance:

Overspending and house renovation is on the cards.

Relationship:

Have patient and reasonable conversations with your partners and avoid arguments.

Number 3:

It will be a good and prosperous year overall.

Health:

Stomach-related issues are on cards.

Career:

You might have in-house transfers or job switches. Business travels will expand your network too.

Finance:

You will start investing in the stock market and land.

Relationship:

Overall, it looks like a good year for both married couples and people who are looking for love.

Number 4:

Keeping calm is important – you are likely to have many ups and downs.

Health:

Stomach infection is on the cards, be careful. Practice yoga and pranayama.

Career:

If you are a working professional, big news is on its way. Business-wise too, it will be a good year.

Finance:

Loan is on the cards and be very careful when it comes to investments.

Relationship:

Do not argue with your partner this year, other than that, it is a smooth year for love and marriage.

Number 5:

Using leadership qualities will help you a lot.

Health:

You might catch the flu and feel lazy.

Career:

It will be a very good year in terms of career and growth – both for people in job and business.

Finance:

Your income is likely to grow, and so are your expenses.

Relationship:

It will be a rollercoaster ride in managing relationships. However, it is a favourable year for married life.

Number 6:

You will undergo many makeovers and transformations.

Health:

Health will be a little out of shape – issues like constipation and acidity are on the cards.

Career:

This year will shower numerous job opportunities for you which may seem lucrative from outside but might not be suitable for you in the long run. Be extremely cautious in choosing the new job and if possible, avoid selecting a new job in the second half of the year. People who are self-employed need to exercise caution in business dealings and read every paper diligently to avoid any dispute.

Finance:

It will be a financially balanced year.

Relationship:

It will be a good year romantically.

Number 7:

Stress is on cards this year.

Health:

Take care of your health this year. After May, you will feel a little better on health grounds.

Career:

This year will bring success in the job. Business people might face some issues related to government and taxes.

Finance:

Overseas avenues may fetch you some revenues.

Relationship:

This is not a very smooth year for people in relationships.

Number 8:

It is important to have a work-life balance this year.

Health:

You might have different health issues like chest pain, fever, infections, or teeth problems.

Career:

You might not be fully focussed on work this year. Towards June-July, you might get some better job offers too. This year will be favourable for businesses.

Finance:

Loan is on cards.

Relationship:

This year looks good for people who are married, in a relationship, or finding love.

Number 9:

Be careful with your anger.

Health:

You might feel pain in joints.

Career:

Have healthy work relations, year-end might serve a promotion too. Be ready to make some investments if you are an entrepreneur.

Finance:

You might start investing in stock markets.

Relationship:

There might be some ups and downs. Health issues of your spouse are on cards.

Disclaimer: These are general predictions based on destiny number. The exact quantum of results for you is dependent on your exact date of birth, name and current ongoing dasha.

