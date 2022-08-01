Numerology Prediction August 2022: Here's what's in store for you based on your name

Welcome to August! August is an exceptional month full of vibes and energies of festivals and celebrations, including friendship day, Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami and Independence Day of our motherland, India as well. The celebration of Independence Day is too crucial for each one of us as it forms the fabrics which bind each one of us together, and this is quite significant numerologically as this symbolizes the beginning of a new mundane personal year in each one's life. As per principles of zero numerology, the mundane dasha and transits have an ability to impact and overpower the individual numeroscopes and name horoscopes.

A summative assessment of all transits, retrogressions and conjunctions happening during the month of August; it would be worth mentioning that this is a month to keep hold of our emotions and channelize our energies in constructive introspection and alignments of aura energy to cosmic energy. It would be worth mentioning; that this is an extraordinary month as Mercury, the planet of communication, would be transiting at a higher speed and spin frequency and would be making two transits during the month of August, i.e., on Aug 1 and Aug 21, 2022.

This transit symbolizes and advises us to be watchful for our actions, deeds and words spoken as they may be misunderstood. Also, we need to take care of our data security and privacy as the transits indicate breaches and/or failures to IT infrastructure globally.

The principles of zero numerologies help us in crafting an NPS (Numerology Positioning System), which offers a blueprint of life and gives us an opportunity to redesign our actions and efforts as per the guidance of cosmic energy. Let us peep into what August has to offer to us, says Sidhharrth S Kumaar, a celebrated Astro numerologist.

Number 1 (If your name starts from A, I, J, Q and Y)

This month has a lot of appreciation and recognition for the artists born with the number 1. People in higher management will face some issues in their work. Their minor mistakes in work will create the need for central fixations. For freelancers, collaborations will lead to a more efficient and lucrative workflow. In the case of entrepreneurs, networking and negotiations will provide a solid support system for all ambitious plans. Job seekers will get help from a mentor in getting a job. Marketing professionals will make use of targeted self-promotional skills to attract noteworthy clients.

New revenue streams will be flowing in through previous Real estate and property sales. Refrain from making any significant purchases, as large expenses will knock at your door.

Unresolved problems will reappear, giving you another chance to address them. A promising prospect will convert into something pleasantly exclusive for singles. Couples are likely to become extra critical of their partner. This month, staying focused will help the students to

hit the mark. Spontaneous travel will bring about some best surprises.

Indigestion and seasonal flu issues will slow down your pace. The health of siblings might require extra care and attention.

Number 2 (If your name starts from B, K and R)

This month, team efforts will be the fastest route to success and business partnerships will be favourable. Entrepreneurs will be able to conquer the markets with their game plan. A stalled

venture will pick up speed for freelancers. Job seekers will promote their accomplishments and attract more work offers.

Be careful this month, as an error will wound you up dealing with an unmanageable cost. Profits from real estate deals will help make up for the lost cash. Previous loans will quickly be repaid.

Singles will attract a highly alluring love candidate into their world. Women will soften their approach to prevent a tricky family situation. Lack of attention and focus will affect the performance of students. Sleep disorders will lead to energy depletion and a dip in health. Starting a regular yoga routine will keep muscle pains at bay. Siblings' health will raise concerns.

Number 3 (If your name starts from C, G, L and S)

An offer of an advanced or leadership role at the workplace is expected. Entrepreneurs will gear up to tackle competition in new markets. Setbacks will begin to ease for freelancers. Marketing people will contribute to increasing profits. Artists will become more productive. Job seekers will get on to the right sources.

Equal attention is required in terms of costs as well as revenues. Review the terms carefully before falling into any credit agreements. Indulging in get-rich-quick schemes will result in irrecoverable losses. Judgment in legal matters will finally be ruled in your favour. Investing in well-tested shares and bonds will help to stabilize the cash flow.

Singles are likely to attract a stable companionship from an attractive prospect. Women will enjoy relaxing and harmonious time with loved ones. Students will sign up for extra education to widen their scope for further advancement. Unresolved issues will trigger arguments with the father.

Shouldering too many responsibilities will bring blood pressure and indigestion ailments to resurface. Healthy food and a regular sleep schedule will help with spine and knee issues.

Number 4 (If your name starts from D, M and T)

Entrepreneurs will enrol into collaborations and joint ventures to enter and dominate the unexplored arenas. Job-seekers will win the support and confidence of industry influencers to bag a high pay work offer. Higher management will delegate and institute some efficient processes to lighten the rising workload.



Freelancers will be successful in their attempts to cash in attractive deals. Professionals need to be careful whom they trust with the confidential information on a key project. It is a good time for artists to strengthen their professional ties and manifest their aim. Legal matters will start working in your favour. Speculations or wages will result in losses. Passive income streams will spell money in the bank. Returns from past investments will ease the pressure off existing liabilities.



Women will work towards strengthening and renewing their bonds with their inner circle. Singles will become a manifestation magnet in attracting true love towards them. Good health and happiness will flow towards you. Troubling old ailments will start to fade off this month. The health of the spouse will deteriorate during this time.

Number 5 (If your name starts from E, H, N and X)

Long-distance career opportunities will open up for job-seekers. Artists will venture out of their comfort zone and rope in a prestigious gig. Unexpected hiccups on a key project will lead to an increased workload for the Higher Management. Promotion and bonuses will flow in your way.

Professionals will master their expertise and skills to topple a stubborn rival. Freelancers will join forces with power players to get a long-standing idea off the ground. For entrepreneurs' major expansion, leaps or acquisitions will result in beneficial terms.

Avoid trying your luck in speculations or wagers. Avoid handshake deals on loan agreements, as recovery will be questionable. Government investment schemes will yield well-deserved windfall. Old anxieties will come back to haunt you driving a wedge with family or friends. Women will pamper themselves with self-indulgence and expensive purchases. Couples need to pause and think before bringing any drastic change in their bonds. Students will show drastic improvement in their academics. Singles will find their promising prospects through a new social circle or connection.

Health-wise, it is advised to stay within your comfort zone. Those ailing from muscular aches or sleep disorders need to be extra cautious. Sticking to a healthy diet will keep stomach disorders at bay.

Number 6 (If your name starts from U, V and W)

Entrepreneurs will spread their wings and strengthen their cross-cultural or global connections. Creative ideas of artists will be appreciated and applauded by the right audience. A work project will reach its lucrative completion for marketing professionals. At the workplace, you will rise up to a higher rank with long-range fringe benefits. Entering into well-vetted overseas mergers or collaborations will prove to be remunerative. Freelancers will bring a potential project to a profitable turning point. This August, your prompt thinking will help in bringing a stubborn rival down to an even keel.

Saving and investing will get a major overhaul this August. Government-backed fiscal schemes will yield high dividends. Big pay cheques will flow in through commissions or passive income streams. Take professional advice before entering into lucrative loan agreements. Refrain from giving credit or taking guarantees, as it will result in a financial crunch. Speculations will result in losses.

Expect lightness and happiness back in your most cherished relationships. Women will give a radical reshuffle to their appearance and social circle. Students will show a drastic improvement in their academic performance. Long-distance romances with people from widely different backgrounds are in the stars for singles. Open communications will restore the bond and bring back those loving feelings for couples. It is prime time to power down and conserve your resources. The health of siblings will need special care and attention.

Number 7 (If your name starts from O and Z)

Your leadership skills will be in demand. Collaborations and joint ventures will remove stagnations and double up the profits for entrepreneurs. Job seekers will witness fringe benefits. Marketing professionals will group their resources to put a passion project on the fast track. Artists will be applauded by wider markets for their creative and inspirational masterpieces. However, calmly and strategically, conduct your due diligence before firing ultimatums

with colleagues.

Expect rich returns from previous fiscal schemes. Giant waves of prosperity from unexpected sources will help to write off unsettled debts. Tensions in legal matters will start to alleviate. Those planning to apply for loans will receive an affirmative reply.

Students' progress in their academics will be pioneering. Women will unearth buried information that will help them deal with tricky situations.

Mapping out a fitness plan will keep health complications from escalating.

Number 8 (If your name starts from F and P)

Recent accomplishments of marketing professionals will shore up their credibility among the elite crowd. Former contacts will turn into good referrals for job-seekers to bag stable employment. Plan a way ahead, as the sudden workload will become unmanageable for higher

management.

This month, focus on building and mending bridges for a secured financial status. Past candid research will open multiple avenues to multiply the cash flow. However, keep a tight grip on your wallet to evade the case of buyer's remorse. Investing in market shares will lead to irrecoverable losses. For women, their status and fame will be dialled up among their social and family circuit. Students will achieve a major milestone in their academic performance.

Genetic and reproductive issues might be triggered. Caffeine or sugar-rich food in your diet will push you towards major health risks. Regular morning walks will help reign in indigestion and prevent blood circulation ailments from escalating.

Disclaimer: These are indicative, and your life is determined by complete name, date of birth and current dasha.

