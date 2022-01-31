Numerology Prediction For February 2022: Astro numerologist reveals what's in store for you based on your name

February, the second month of year is starting. The month of February can be primarily divided into two zodiacs i.e., Aquarius (until Feb 18) and Pisces (After Feb 18). This month is very special in terms of numerology since, after a long time, we are having a month wherein Number 2s will be getting excessively repeated. So, we have Sidhharrth S Kumaar, a celebrated Astro numerologist offering us some insight.

This excessive repetition of number 2 will cast its impact on each one of us during the month. Feb 22, 2022, will be having number 2 getting repeated six times and this will be very special day after a long time in making. Peeping into how this month will be for each one of us based on first letter of name.

Number 1 (If your name starts from A, I, J, Q and Y)

Artists with name number 1 will be in their full swing, and the job keeps will come across promotions and bonuses. But they might struggle a little with tight deadlines. Investing in land and properties will be beneficial and earning capacity will increase for the next four weeks.

This month, invest your energy and emotions into the right person and situation and be ready to get over some old wounds.

Follow strict nutritional guidelines for your diet as stomach-related issues can resurface. Spouses might need a little extra care this month. Keep a check on their health.

Lucky Colours: Yellow, Baby Pink and Orange

Number 2 (If your name starts from B, K and R)

Entrepreneurs with name number 2 have a great scope of gaining benefits, and so do the job keepers. While the freelancers will make small and steady progress, the artists will bag great opportunities. There are chances that you might benefit from a financial windfall. Investment in real estate will lead to great results.

Personal life will be healthy, and you'll be able to respect and acknowledge your boundaries better. Women will remove themselves from unfavourable situations.

This month is best for revamping your lifestyle and transforming it into a healthy one.



Luck Colours: White and Silver

Number 3 (If your name starts from C, G, L and S)

Entrepreneurs with name number 3 will come across win-win joint ventures. For artists and job keepers, there will be new opportunities. There will be an inflow of rich dividends. This is the perfect month to gain financial stability and appropriately manage your finances.

Singles will come across soulmate connections, and couples will strengthen their relationships.

You should avoid multitasking. If you have blood-related issues, be a little extra cautious.

Lucky Colours: Yellow, Red and Cream

Number 4 (If your name starts from D, M and T)

Creative projects for people with name number 4 will gain sudden gain and fame. There are huge chances that a new launch will lead to a better inflow of finances. Entering into real estate and investing there will turn out to be beneficial. This month will also bring high-yield investment options to you. It is also a great month to repair old family wounds. With the steady charm of the singles, they will attract mates for them. Eating healthy will keep stomach issues and seasonal flu at bay.



Lucky Colours: Off white, and Light blue

Number 5 (If your name starts from E, H, N and X)

Artists with name number 5 will gain a wide reach in terms of their work. There is a rise in career growth this month and marketing professionals might come across businesses that can reach the global market. Job seekers will also land a great opportunity, just the right one for the kick start they have been needing.

There will be a good inflow of wealth this month but invest wisely to prevent any money crunches later on. For personal relationships, it is advised to react from a place of compassion.

Health-related issues with the stomach might flare up this month so you'd like to keep a check on your health.



Lucky Colours: White and yellow

Number 6 (If your name starts from U, V and W)

People with name number 6 who have joint ventures will have profit but the workload will be higher for people in management. Those looking for jobs will be presented with opportunities, and artists will conquer great projects.

Passive income sources will be fruitful, but the expenses need to be controlled. Avoid getting hitched with a quick-rich scheme as it might result in losses. About personal life, there is a chance that singles might encounter great prospects, and strong foundations will be led in family relationships. There might be a quarrel or cold disagreement with the father, and couples might reach an emotionally charged tipping point.

Those with prevailing breathing or blood-related issues must take extra precautions. It's a month in which heavy-duty tasks should be kept aside and health should be prioritized.



Lucky Colours: Light blue, Green and Pink

Number 7 (If your name starts from O and Z)

Marketing professionals with name number 7 will come across a key project. Deal with rivals smartly keeping any sudden moves to the backside. This will help you in avoiding any irrevocable mistake. It is a good time to liquidate your assets if you are planning to. A gamble on well-vetted real estate deals is also favourable.

It's a perfect month to savour the simplicity of life. In the life of singles, friends and family prove to be a great support. For couples, it's important to resolve any past issues before entering into an official relationship.



Lucky Colours: Yellow, orange, pink

Number 8 (If your name starts from F and P)

People with name number 8 might witness some creative shifts in business and partnerships. Those in search of better job opportunities will land one. For solo entrepreneurs, it's not a very favourable time to jumpstart new ventures. Financial gains will be there from past investments.

For personal relationships, make sure the situation is favourable before having a heart-to-heart conversation. Body aches and pains might persist, so you need to take care of this.



Lucky Colours: Purple, Light Blue and Grey

Disclaimer: These are indicative in nature and your life is determined by complete name, date of birth and current dasha

