Numerology Prediction For January 2023: Astro numerologist reveals what's in store for you based on your name

While you are bombarding yourself with resolutions and big goals, it's better to have an idea of what the universe has planned for you to have faith in your dreams, and not lose hope even if things go a bit south.

It's finally time to welcome the first month of the year! It is said -"If the beginning is good, then the end must be perfect." You have already made plans to make the best out of January. But are you aware of the factors that may affect or support your plans?

Expert Astro Numerologist Sidhharrth S Kumaar is here to spill the beans on what to expect. Based on NPS (Numerology Positioning System), KPS (Karm Positioning System), and zero numerologies, here's what's in store for your career, finances, relationships, and health this January 2023

Number 1 (If the first letter of your name is A, I, J, Q, or Y)

Even the most minor negligence in strategic planning will halt major product or service launches. Job seekers will hear good news soon. Working professionals will get recognized, but staying wary of jealous co-workers is a must.

During the second half of the month, unexpected losses from a real estate deal will disturb your finances. However, those who invested in shares or bonds will be benefited. Stay excessively alert while taking or offering loans.

While singles will commit to a new lover, couples will deal with misunderstandings and differences in their relationship. Utilize patience, understanding, and support in your conversations with your children, or things will go south.

Your health will require attention and care this January. Take time to rest and heal any minor or major illnesses before getting back to work.

Number 2 (If the first letter of your name is B, K, or R)

A tempting job offer will take away the restlessness and stress from those relentlessly searching for a job. Promotion, incentive, or a better role will be awaiting working professionals. Entrepreneurs will face difficulty in the long term if they carry out rushed partnerships this month.

Congratulations! You will be content with your bank balance status in January. Yet, your joy is likely to become short-lived if expenses are left uncontrolled. Strategic investing will be favorable.

Singles, someone will finally make you want to believe in love and attraction again. The beautiful haven of couples will show signs of deterioration this month. Love and appreciation will be enough to deal with them.

Digestive issues will make you rethink your diet. For some, problems related to the reproductive organs might arise. Avoiding outside food, hydration, and relevant medical attention will help.

Number 3 (If the first letter of your name is C, G, L, or S)

Increased revenue and successful collaborations will set the tone for a thriving business year for entrepreneurs. Working professionals will get into arguments with their bosses or other higher-ups. As a bonus is lurking, attempts to avoid clashes should be made. Also, you will get an acceptable job.

The long-due loan will finally be returned to you. Applying for loans or extending credit will hamper your financial stability. Profits from prior investments and schemes are expected. You can hope for victory in legal matters this month.

Couples will find the attraction rejuvenated. Not much will happen in the dating life of singles. Try to be empathetic and calm when dealing with issues with friends and family. Most likely, your relationship with them will be relieved.

Excessive workload will cause high blood pressure and headaches. For some, it may even lead to health issues concerning the heart. Only proper rest and incorporating sufficient breaks in your daily routine is the long-term preventive way.

Number 4 (If the first letter of your name is D, M, or T)

While striking collaborations will introduce entrepreneurs to vast opportunities this month, signing the papers without a thorough read will be devastating. A great month awaits working professionals with accomplishments, appreciation, and promotion. Jobseekers will get lucky.

Income from commissions, shares, and returns will keep your bank account loaded. Long-term investment, instead of short-term quick money schemes will be profitable.

You might catch feelings for someone you met unexpectedly, singles. The loving nest of couples will flourish. The hard work of students will reveal itself in examinations.

Parents' health will be a cause of concern this January. Hypertension and digestive issues will keep emerging. As you are more prone to be stressed, make meditation a daily practice.