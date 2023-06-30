Numerology Prediction for July 2023: Astro-numerologist Reveals What's in Store for You Based on Your Name

Welcome back to the fascinating world of Numerology! The cosmos influenced heavily by numbers is yet again preparing your life experiences, blessings, and challenges for this July 2023. Based on your name, you can uncover the secrets to what's in store for you in this new month.

Numerology is the ancient science of numbers, their combinations, and their frequencies, which attract either positive or negative circumstances in one's life. Based on NPS (Numerology Positioning System), KPS (Karm Positioning System), and zero numerology, it's possible to delve into the realm of numbers and their profound influence on our lives.

The expert Astro-numerologist, Mr. Sidhharrth S Kumaar is here to unveil what lies ahead for your career, finances, relationship, and health this July 2023.

Number 1 (If the first letter of your name is A, I, J, Q, or Y)

Adopting visionary ideas with full-proof research will help entrepreneurs to double their profits. However, taking a risk or signing partnerships without running a trial will prepare you for a downfall. Avoiding power struggles at the workplace will guarantee a promotion or increment. The strenuous efforts of job-seekers will grant them a lucrative employment opportunity.

Expect unanticipated expenses in the last week of July. Real estate deals and fiscal schemes will help your bank balance grow. On the other hand, speculations, money guarantees, and shortcuts may flood your financial boat.

Singles will go down memory lane and yearn for a love long lost. Couples will find quick fixes inadequate to mend their broken relationship. Surrounding yourself with good company will attract positivity and joy in your life.

Mother's health will require attention. Stress and insomnia may arise in the latter half of the month. Implementing yoga and meditation will be beneficial. Chronic illnesses and blood-related issues will resurface.



Number 2 (If the first letter of your name is B, K, or R)

Be extra cautious in reading the terms and conditions before finalizing an important agreement. While entrepreneurs will explore new profitable markets, working professionals will experience clashes with their higher-ups. The cosmos is creating an auspicious gateway for job-seekers after the 25th to grab opportunities.

Continuous fiscal strain will arise from litigation matters. Deep research is imperative for successful market share investments. Beware of loans and agreements that seem too good to be true, as they can wreak havoc.

Things will move ahead as singles will begin to have real emotions for a casual attraction. Couples will struggle to be together, especially in the month's second half. Your relationship with your father can turn sour.

Unbalanced blood pressure, contagious diseases, and stomach issues are going to flare up. As prevention is better than cure, be proactive in adapting a healthy diet and practicing claiming yoga asanas before things get worse.



Number 3 (If the first letter of your name is C, G, L, or S)

The mantra for this July is to move ahead with caution. Entrepreneurs should opt for a trial period before entering into a partnership or binding collaboration. Participation in workplace gossip will malign a working professional's reputation. Networking can improve your chances of lucrative job options.

Get ready to welcome profits from multiple sources of income on the 4th with the Full Moon. Yet, having a budget is crucial as expenses will touch the sky. Legal issues will add to financial instability. Risk is involved with loan agreements and money guarantees.

Singles, get ready to mingle! Unfortunately, couples will go through a rough patch due to miscommunication and blame games. Your bond with your father may face some challenges.

Muscular aches will compel you to take your nutrition, sleep, and diet seriously. On top of that, your spouse's health is likely to suffer. Allow yourself to rest this month.

Number 4 (If the first letter of your name is D, M, or T)

Entrepreneurs will secure a superior position against their rivals with full-proof strategic planning. Superiors and co-workers will agitate working professionals at work. Beware of going against company policies. Instead, fix a meeting with HR. Job-seekers will move closer to a well-paying employment option.

With the New Moon on the 17th, prosperity will knock on your doors. Dues and debts will be cleared. Benefits from market share investments will keep the money rolling. Legal and property matters will also favor you.

No such luck is likely for singles looking for a partner this month. Couples will also handle some uncomfortable series of situations. Your relationship with your mother may not be smooth as well.

Your spouse's or children's health is likely to deteriorate. Chronic issues related to the stomach or chest can show their symptoms. Breathing exercises and sound therapy will help you lead a balanced life.

Number 5 (If the first letter of your name is E, H, N, or X)

The alignment of the Full Moon on the 4th presents a favorable occasion for entrepreneurs to capitalize on lucrative international partnerships. Working professionals can anticipate recognition, appreciation, and career advancement. Job-seekers will enhance their skill set to secure desired employment opportunities.

To save or to spend? Maintaining a balance will be a real struggle this July. Lending money or taking money guarantees will result in financial burdens. However, government-based fiscal schemes will yield promising results.

Singles will find butterflies in their stomach for a long-distance suitor. Couples will strengthen their bond through mutual understanding and cooperation. Finding peace with the family will seem difficult.

Long persisting physical health issues will appear to heal now. However, mental health will be affected by stress and anxiety. Following meditation and breathing exercises will be a requisite.

Number 6 (If the first letter of your name is U, V, or W)

The competition is brutal. Hence, a minor misstep by entrepreneurs may throw them down the competition. At the workplace, inviting conflicts with the higher-ups will do more harm than good for working professionals. A mentor will play a major role in helping job-seekers bag their dream job.

Your financial month will start on a good note with profits from fiscal schemes and real estate deals. You will also be able to pay off pending debts. To maintain monetary growth, avoid lending or borrowing money this month. Also, stay away from wagering.

It's mandatory to question your decision twice before saying "yes" to a potential suitor. For couples, there will be more reciprocal efforts, understanding, and intimacy than before. You will also share some great moments with your friends and siblings.

A family member may experience serious health issues this July. Indigestion, headaches, and eye-related problems will keep you wishing for good health. Despite the circumstances, try your best to get out of the sedentary lifestyle.

Number 7 (If the first letter of your name is O or Z)

Entrepreneurs will solidify their market stand by attracting appropriate partnerships and collaborations. Working professionals will struggle to climb the ladder in the lack of a leadership role. Bagging a new job will be a roadway of challenges, especially after the 16th.

Be untroubled, as legal matters will rule out in your favor. Yet, be mindful to recheck the papers before finalizing an important deal. The Full Moon on the 4th will help you with monetary gains. Don't rush with your real estate deals.

Singles, don't allow your fear of being lonely to settle for the wrong partner. Avoid making conversations with your partner in a fit of anger. If you are a parent, you will solve resentments with your children and strengthen your bond.

Revamp your nutrition and sleeping schedule as energy levels will drop this month. Stomach and heart-related issues may emerge unannounced. Listen to your body and schedule medical appointments before it's late.

Number 8 (If the first letter of your name is F or P)

Entrepreneurs will be successful in branching out to multiple profitable markets. Despite the mounting workload, working professionals can expect a promotion with an increased salary. The persistent efforts of job-seekers will pay off.

July will be a financial rollercoaster. Money guarantees and thoughtless investment in speculations will lead to long-term debts. There will be an urgency to clear pending dues. On the brighter side, investing in trusted government fiscal schemes will be profitable.

The New Moon on the 17th will bring rejuvenating energy, fostering emotional openness for singles to attract a deserving partner. Harsh words and blunt accusations will stir trouble for couples. Long-standing issues with children will find a resolution.

Your spouse's or children's health will require extra attention. Skipping breakfast and relying on junk or overly processed food will cause indigestion problems. Reproductive health issues can also flare up.