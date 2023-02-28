Numerology Prediction For March 2023: Astro numerologist reveals what's in store for you based on your name

March will be a gratifying month for almost all the 12 zodiac signs. For some, it will bring success in all fields of life - career, wealth, relationships, and health. While to others, it will not be that kind. Are you pumped up to know the kind of blessings the month will shower on you? Ace Astro-numerologist Sidhharrth S Kumaar is here to spill the beans on what the numbers have decided for you. Based on NPS (Numerology Positioning System), KPS (Karm Positioning System), and zero numerology, here's how the third month of the year 2023 will turn out for you -

Number 1 (If the first letter of your name is A, I, J, Q, or Y) Entrepreneurs will brainstorm hundreds of ideas. Ultimately, a decision to enter a joint venture with one or more trusted partners will be taken. An upgraded role at work or a unique career path will separate working professionals from the crowd. Yet, even a single misstep will be counted by seniors. Being unapologetic in presenting skills will enlist job-seekers in the most wanted chart of recruiters. Along with raging expenses after the 15th, losses suffered from the share market will account for financial disappointment. While passive income streams will allow you a breath of relief, foreign investment schemes will also prove to be beneficial on the New Moon, i.e, the 21st. Those in the pursuit of a loving relationship will stumble upon their partner within their network. Due to work and household responsibilities, couples will fail to make time for one another. After the 16th, conflicts with children will begin to resolve. Worsening health issues of your spouse or children will put you under constant stress. Even when you feel disinterested in doing day-to-day chores, make timely and nutritious eating your priority. Also, writing in a journal will help release negativity.

Number 2 (If the first letter of your name is B, K, or R) Entrepreneurs will be hasty in accepting collaboration offers. This will result in a regrettable business decision. Refuse to be a part of office politics, and accolades will fall in your lap. Job-seekers will upgrade their skills to be deserving of a reputable position. With ongoing legal matters, your finances will remain uncertain. Avoid spending too much on luxuries. Investing in government-backed schemes will be advantageous and safe for your financial position. Real estate deals will be promising as well. Singles, you will find a partner who compliments your personality. On the other hand, couples will understand the importance of providing each other some space. Allow your partner to have some time out with friends and family. Your relationship with your father can turn unstable. Health issues like indigestion, knee pain, and hypertension can affect your wellness. Stress-induced insomnia and muscle aches will also follow. The best solution to this will be to take a break from overworking, give your body some rest and follow a holistic wellness routine.

Number 3 (If the first letter of your name is C, G, L, or S) Entrepreneurs will explore new markets, products, and services to reach greater heights. Those working a 9-5 job will gain recognition, appreciation, and incentives at work. Job-seekers will be dedicated to improving their skill set and magnetizing rewarding job offers. Luckily, speculations will generate positive results this month. Similarly, investment in real estate will improve net profit as well. Support from your spouse can be used to preserve and amplify savings. This March, expect your soulmate to enter your life out of the blue. Things will begin to get tense between couples, especially in the month's second half. Anger and jealousy will stain relationships. Avoid any unplanned vacations. Ailments related to the stomach and eyes will flare up. To keep your health regulated, stay consistent in moving your body daily, make healthy food choices, and show up for routine medical check-ups.

Number 4 (If the first letter of your name is D, M, or T) During the full moon on March 7th, solopreneurs will feel motivated to accept joint ventures for greater accomplishments. With the help of colleagues, working professionals will ascend in their careers. On the 21st, the possibility of securing a stable income option will multiply tenfold for job-seekers. March is not the best month to participate in legal battles. Applying for loans also seems risky. Prior investments, bonds, and government-backed schemes will ensure regular cash flow. You have resisted your desire to find a partner a lot. This month, you will search for a life partner again. An easy flow of emotions between couples will help to release tension from their relationship. Halting travel plans for a while is advised. Overeating junk and oily food will cause havoc on your digestion and recurring heart-related issues while shooting up your blood pressure. Burnout is expected. Hence, accept not more than what you can chew on your plate.

Number 5 (If the first letter of your name is E, H, N, or X) Re-analyzing strategies will help business owners and entrepreneurs to hit their next milestone. Efficient networking will result in a major collaboration. Higher-ups will be impressed by the work performance of working professionals. Those seeking a job are advised to keep looking for a suitable work opportunity without fail. Your financial boat will run smoothly with profit from multiple sources of income. Yet, you are expected to keep your expenditure limited to prevent draining your fortune. Be cautious before signing essential documents of a real estate deal. Singles will confess their love. Jealousy, doubt, and secrets will creep into the loving relationship of couples. There is a high possibility of traveling with your loved ones this month. Slay this month with a healthy diet and personalized fitness routine. Ailments related to the spine, knees, or throat can cause trouble unexpectedly. Opt for regular medical check-ups to dodge health issues. Number 6 (If the first letter of your name is U, V, or W) The new moon on the 21st is lucky for people from all walks of life. Entrepreneurs will finally manifest their business ideas. A bonus, promotion, or leadership role is awaiting the working professionals. Those who are looking for a job will be accepted into a respectable firm. Expenses will run sky-high. Hence, be cautious with your spending habits. Investing in real estate will be worthwhile. In the second half of the month, you will also gain profits from shares and bonds. Avoid debts by avoiding speculations in March 2033. Singles, get ready to experience romance in your life as you cross paths with your dream lover unexpectedly. Couples will get into arguments during March's third week. Disturbance in your relationship with your paternal figure can arise. You have relied solely on tablets and pills a lot. Incorporating cardio, breathing exercises, and yoga into your wellness routine is the need of the hour. Brisk walking will provide relief as well. Pay special attention to your blood-related issues.