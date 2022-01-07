Numerology Prediction For January 2022: Astro numerologist reveals what's in store for you based on your name

The science of numerology functions on the premise that every number possesses its own vibration. And as every individual has a distinct birth date and name, numerology uses these details to chart the course of their life. “Well begun is half done”, the saying holds true and is a guiding light to each one of us since many decades. So, if you’re curious about what January holds for each one of us as per our first letter of name, we have Sidhharrth S Kumaar, a celebrated Astro numerologist offering us some insight.



Number 1 (If your name starts from A, I, J, Q and Y)

People with name number 1 will have a prosperous month. You will notice an improvement in your artistic abilities. Avoid any conflicts at all costs, or you will find yourself in hot water later. Always be clear and truthful when communicating since you will profit from it in the future. This month, you will get a lot of notoriety. There is, nevertheless, the chance of failure and loss.

Your lucky day will be Friday, the lucky colours will be golden and yellow, and the unlucky colour is black.

Number 2 (If your name starts from B, K and R)

People with name number 2 will have good possibilities in the coming month. These new options will assist you in developing a new persona. You will be successful in whatever you attempt this month. This month, there's a chance you'll be able to travel. Concerns in the family may increase.

Your lucky day will be Sunday, lucky colours are white and other light colours, and unlucky colours are red and yellow.

Number 3 (If your name starts from C, G, L and S)

For people born under this number's influence the month will provide mixed outcomes. They have a good month ahead of them. However, several things could happen to you that make it tough to relax. The last week of the month will be beneficial to you.

Your lucky day will be Wednesday, the lucky colours are white and dark green, and the unlucky colour is black.

Number 4 (If your name starts from D, M and T)

People with name number 4 will have an unpleasant month. Chances of a lot of mental stress are high. Unexpected events may occur, causing you to be surprised. If you are married, you may disagree with your spouse. You will have a business disagreement with your partner.

Your lucky day will be Thursday, the lucky colour is green, and the unlucky colour is black.

Number 5 (If your name starts from E, H, N and X)

People with name number 5 will have a good month. January will assist you in achieving your objectives since you will assume responsibility. Those working in the fields of land, property, chemicals, and firefighting will benefit.

Your lucky day will be Sunday, lucky colours golden and yellow, and unlucky colour dark blue.

Number 6 (If your name starts from U, V and W)

People with name number 6 are in luck. Everyone will admire your efforts. There might be a turn of events, making you successful out of the blue. There is a probability that your income will rise. Take care of your health.

Your lucky day will be Monday, the lucky colours green and blue, and the unlucky colour red.

Number 7 (If your name starts from O and Z)

People born with name number 8 should avoid getting involved in any debates because there may be disagreements and conflicts. Take care of your health. Your earnings will be lower, while your costs will rise.

Your lucky day will be Saturday, the lucky colour will be yellow, and the unlucky colour green.

Number 8 (If your name starts from F and P)

People with name number 8 will have a good month. People will congratulate you on your accomplishments. There's a chance you'll get a promotion right away. Prioritize your health as well.

Your lucky day will be Monday, the lucky colours green and blue, and the unlucky colour red.



Disclaimer: These are indicative in nature and your life is determined by complete name, date of birth and current dasha