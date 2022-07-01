Numerology Prediction July 2022: Here’s what's in store for you based on your name

Welcome to July! July is seventh month of Gregorian calendar and with advent of the month, the second half of year 2022 has kicked off. As per the principles of zero numerology, July is a very active month has many ‘grah’ aka planets and ‘upgrah’ aka satellites are changing their signs/nakshatras or they are getting retrograde.

A summative assessment of all the transits happening across, it would be worth to mention, this is a month of self-reflection and realigning one’s energy to the cosmic energy. Astro Numerology offers a blueprint of life and by leveraging the might of this divine science, we can prepare for coming future.

Let us peep into what July has to offer to us says Sidhharrth S Kumaar, a celebrated Astro numerologist.

Number 1 (If your name starts from A, I, J, Q and Y)

The people finding jobs will be able to get it with a high post and pay. Artists will get appreciators for their work. Freelancers will be able to finish a project with their skills. Entrepreneurs will be able to execute their plans effectively. Marketing professionals need to face the challenges. Management professionals will have to pay more attention to their new projects. Be ready for very high ups and downs in the finances. Those who have invested in the shares will earn a lot. You will get high gains from property and assets. You would be able to gain a lot from unexpected sources. Don’t be in a hurry to invest in some money-earning schemes. Invest your money judiciously. Don’t think of giving assurance of money repayment for someone. Time for enjoyment with family. Students will do their best to excel in their studies. Be wise in choosing them. Women will judiciously manage their work fronts. Couples should carefully talk with their partners. Various parts of your body will pain and make you weak. Take care of the stomach or indigestion issues.

Number 2 (If your name starts from B, K and R)

Entrepreneurs will be able to make a business proposal prosper. People who are going to launch new products or services will be successful in their efforts. Many of you will receive promotions and bonuses. Artists are going to finish their projects. Appreciation of projects, and they will be honoured. There will be temper issues at the workplace. Many of you will get attractive offers of collaboration or joint ventures. People searching for a job will get job offers due to their contacts. Marketing professionals will revolutionize their work and upgrade and satisfy their high-paying clients. Many new sources of income will arise. Many of you will get extra income from real estate investments. You will get support from your siblings. Previous investments will give financial benefits to many of you. Have control of your expenses as they may drain your wealth. Think calmly and then take a step in the case of judicial matters. Be careful, as some events may drain your savings. A time for your family. It will strengthen your family bonds. Women will be busy in the renovation or decoration of their homes. Be calm and not question your partner. The students will intensely be engaged in their studies and thus will achieve great success in the examination. The people looking for partners will increase their parameters in search of their soulmate. Travelling is there this month. But it will turn out to be very costly. Be a little cautious about the ailments. Your overthinking will lead to blood pressure issues. Many of you would join spiritual classes or meditation to control your thoughts and blood pressure.

Number 3 (If your name starts from C, G, L and S)

Freelancers will achieve the successful launch of their ambitious ideas. People in government jobs will receive recognition. You will have arguments with your co-workers, or your seniors. Artists will put in their new projects that will receive applause from others. Your negotiation powers will help to crack a deal. Be alert and that can help to crack beneficial deals. In July you will realize the places where your money is being drained. Many decisions taken in anger will turn out to be very expensive. Avoid signing any loan or credit agreements. Do not gamble in the case of finances in the area of real estate. Judicial matters will cause great loss. Passive income and mutual funds will help you to grow your wealth. Set clear boundaries and avoid tricky situations with loved ones. Singles will meet their ex-lovers, and will ask for a reunion. Students appearing for competitive exams, will see positive results. Women will lay new foundations in old ties. Aromatherapy will relieve your stress and make your senses calm. Your partner's deteriorating health will keep you worried. Love for food after will create stomach, blood pressure, or heart issues.

Number 4 (If your name starts from D, M and T)

Artists will promote and earn their rightful role. Avoid conflicts with co-workers. The income of the marketing professionals will increase. Freelancers will venture out of their comfort zone and get good returns. Many of you will get the promotion. The entrepreneurs will enter promising markets by joining hands with new supporters. Socializing will re-position job-seekers but with small benefits. Professionals will change their brand’s public image to bring. It will be a swing in your career. You will change everything from the way you earn, invest and manage your money. From previous fiscal schemes, gains will bring cash flow. Be careful while signing new projects or real estate agreements. Market share investments will bring in more profits. Those troubled with legal matters will breathe a sigh of relief after the mid of the month. Money will arrive through commissions, bonuses, royalties, or licensing fees. Women will tackle all the household projects that are in the pipeline. Singles will find their partners. Students’ long hours to reach their desired academic aim will finally pay off. Initiating travel plans, especially related to business, will be fruitful. Useless reactions will stir up chaos between couples. The declining health of the mother will increase your stress levels and demands. People suffering from blood pressure or stomach issues need to take extra precautions. Swimming or cycling will help you reign in the rising anxiety levels.

Number 5 (If your name starts from E, H, N and X)

Artists are going to finish their projects. Appreciation of projects, and they will be honoured. There will be temper issues at the workplace. Many of you will get attractive offers of collaboration or joint ventures. Entrepreneurs will be lucky enough to go forward and put their ambitious projects into reality. People searching for a job will get job offers due to their contacts. Marketing professionals will revolutionize their work and upgrade and satisfy their high-paying clients. Many of you will be able to defeat your rivals because of their innovative approach. Many new sources of income will arise. Many of you will get extra income from real estate investments. You will get support from your siblings. Previous investments will give financial benefits to many of you. But due to the payment of the loans or overdraft agreement, there would be unexpected delays in the work. Be careful, as some events may drain your savings. A time for your family. It will strengthen your family bonds. Women will be busy in the renovation or decoration of their homes. It is advised to be calm and not question your partner. The students will intensely be engaged in their studies and thus will achieve great success in the examination. Travelling is there this month. But it will turn out to be very costly. Be a little cautious about the ailments. Your overthinking will lead to blood pressure issues. Many of you would join spiritual classes or meditation to control your thoughts and blood pressure.

Number 6 (If your name starts from U, V and W)

The people doing a job will get a promotion at their workplace with certain additional benefits. You will enter into a new overseas collaboration that will increase your income. The 28th of the month will be very advantageous for the job seekers as their friendship with contact will help them get a good job. Your quick thoughts and actions will help you to bring down one of your rivals who were stubborn. Many of you will receive an advantage due to the government schemes. Large pay checks will bring commissions. Before signing any loan agreement, take professional advice. It is not the right time to lend money or take the guarantee of anyone in the field of finance. There may be expenses. Great returns will come from market share investments. Be cool. Long-lost happiness and joy in your relationship will be back. Women would make a complete makeover in their looks and their friend circle. Some pressure will be on the close relationships. Students' performance in the academic field will improve. A joy trip for some, while others will be on good business trip. Singles will fall in love. Married people will enjoy due to open communication. Conserve your resources. You will need to be a little careful about the case of the health of your siblings. The health of the people suffering from migration and stress-related issues will improve.

Number 7 (If your name starts from O and Z)

A good time for the entrepreneurs as they will gain an edge over their rivals through their moves and creativity. Marketing professionals will collect their team and achieve their main project. Professionals during the mid of the month will achieve success, honour, and respect for their hard work. Artists will be honoured for their projects. Work pressure will increase. Be sure before signing any new project. The month is full of competition with co-workers and one needs to be careful while dealing with seniors. Good gain of cash through real estate deals. Returns from the share investments. Passive income will benefit you. Be cautious while investing in fiscal schemes or keeping workers. Personal time will be at its best. Singles will get their soulmate. Time for the woman to be respected and be in demand in their circle. Students will be successful in their competitive exams. Couples will have differences in emotional issues. Healthy month. Light exercises after the middle of the month will keep your heart and stomach in check. The declining health of your spouse or children will keep you stressed and drained.

Number 8 (If your name starts from F and P)

Those in publishing and educational projects will gain success. Entrepreneurs would be successful in their long-awaited profitable projects. Pre-planned digital launches will open new doorways to surplus gains for those in marketing. At the workplace, a job well done on a taxing project will earn you a seat, among the higher-ups. Try to avoid conflict with seniors after the mid of the month. Be careful while signing partnership deals. Artists will magnetize high-pay projects. Finances will smoothen enough due to previous investments. Judicial reviews will be in your favour. Passive income streams will prove to give more gains. Expenses will increase. Be cautious in investing in schemes that offer quick and big returns. Avoid getting misled into tempting real estate deals. Foreign investments may bring huge profits after the mid of the month. Singles will become a love magnet for promising prospects. Students will achieve their goals. Women will easily deal with tense situations. Lack of communication will disrupt harmony among couples. Travel plans may not be successful. Do not overwork and keep a health check. Avoid unhealthy eateries that will lead to escalating stomach issues. Reducing caffeine and sugar in your diet will help restore lost energy. The health of the spouse or children will be of concern.

Disclaimer: These are indicative, and your life is determined by complete name, date of birth and current dasha

