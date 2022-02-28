Numerology Prediction For March 2022: Astro numerologist reveals what's in store for you based on your name

With the third month of the year knocking our way, we are all looking forward to what will happen next. To get some answers for the future, Numerology gives some sneak peek into the March horoscope of each birth number. So, if you’re curious about what the month holds for each one of us as per our first letter of name, we have Sidhharrth S Kumaar, a celebrated Astro numerologist offering us some insight.

Number 1 (If your name starts from A, I, J, Q and Y)

For number 1, the time is appropriate to apply your strategies for eliminating a stubborn rival from your life. Entrepreneurs will successfully be able to turn their ideas into money-making ventures. For those in creative fields, the new moon on 2nd will bring positive alliances and synergies. Freelancers will widen their skills to spread their reach to untapped markets. You're expected to have some windfall gains from foreign investments. And expected monetary gains will help you in closing a debt. Dividends from the past schemes will open new revenue streams.

For couples, working out through the conflicts will strengthen the bond. Students may face hurdles in achieving their targets. Travel will be full of rich experiences. Take some time out for yourself. Your spouse or child's health may deteriorate, so you're advised to pay special attention to them. To positively affect your stress levels, shed some of your workloads.

Number 2 (If your name starts from B, K and R)

You are likely to receive rewards, appreciation, and recognition from the government's authority. Entrepreneurs will have the edge over their rivals because of their skills. Freelancers' efforts will pay off with an increased income. A rise in status opens the doors to a leadership position for professionals. Struggles and conflicts with co-workers will escalate.

Be careful while making new investments. Don't make any impulsive decisions in legal matters. Avoid taking loans for some quick cash. Your bond with your children will strengthen. For women, their profession will conflict with the household demands. For couples, their assumptions will be the reason behind the conflict. Singles will think through their decision before taking a step ahead.

You are advised to maintain the right balance between sleep, exercise, and mealtimes. Throat, spine, or knee-related issues may create problems.

Number 3 (If your name starts from C, G, L and S)

Artists with the innovative approach will receive success. Negotiations for collaborations and joint ventures will result in rich yields. For freelancers, an incident that previously had been cast aside will get a second wind. Your experience will help get you a promotion or salary increment at the workplace. Marketing professionals are likely to increase the revenue stream by using high-visibility opportunities. Investing in government schemes will help in securing huge gains. You are likely to receive financial gains and opportunities from previous investment plans. Your expenses and skills might increase rapidly.

Those in real estate will accept good returns and profits. Revive your good sense of humour as it will help in easing the tension. The attraction may pick up the pace for singles. Bringing in an emotional storm will bring past complaints to the surface with your mother. Students appearing from exams will achieve success. A short planned trip will help in escaping the chaotic situations. Health-wise, you are advised to be very strict yourself. Pick a good habit and leave a bad one. Be more aware of what you consume, as it will help get rid of ailments.

Number 4 (If your name starts from D, M and T)

The demand for artists will be there, and they'll receive a lot of fame. With their out-of-the-box approach, those looking for a job will grab stable pay employment. Good collaborations will be formed after some tough negotiations. For entrepreneurs, a new launch will turn out to be a wealth-building strategy. You will work this month on getting your finances back on track. An excellent financial opportunity will yield profitable returns. Returns from the previous fiscal schemes will flow into the savings. Being careful with your moves will help in evading costly legal hassles. Avoid taking any loans or credits. Friends, family, and social commitments will need a balance. For women, avoid being judgemental. Singles will attract a lot of attention from potential partners. Staying focused will help the students in achieving their goals.

Maintaining a good nutritional plan will help keep indigestion and sleep disorders at bay. People suffering from blood pressure or heart problems will be in discomfort. Eye-related ailments may create the problem. The declining health of siblings will add on more stress.

Number 5 (If your name starts from E, H, N and X)

Artists will receive recognition and rewards for their creations. You are advised to focus on your goals and keep distractions away. You are likely to receive a good title at the workplace with a good salary. Freelancers will receive good clients. Professionals will see good growth in their career journey. For job seekers, they are likely to find suitable employment. Officiating deals in real estate will get a new source of money. A hunch about the money moves will yield good results. Avoid getting into any loans or debts for meeting short-term requirements. This month, you will be inviting many faraway family members and friends.

The relationship with your father might not be perfect. If you are a student, you will remain focused. If you are single, you will explore a lot during this time. Women will have an upper Shand in social circle and family. If you are in a relationship, your relationship will blossom. Issues related to the knee, chest, or spine may surface. Those who have complaints of muscular pains will have respite. Meditation and Yoga will help in lowering stress levels.

Number 6 (If your name starts from U, V and W)

The career will be escalating with promotions and raises. If you are a freelancer, you will have a significant career breakthrough. And if you are unemployed, your job is knocking at your doorstep. Creative ventures will bring success and recognition for artists. Investing in government schemes will provide a good income. You'll have profitable bargains in real estate matters. Chances of regaining forgotten debts are high. Investing in the share market will bring a windfall gain. You'll receive benefits from unexpected sources. If you have had a rough relationship with a loved one, it is your time to work on that and improve it. Women will be reunited with their old acquaintances, and couples will take their relationship to the next level. Those attempting competitive examinations will have success. Tensions with friends and siblings will begin to ease. Singles may meet a prospective match. Be careful while rigorous exercises as muscular and joint aches might escalate. Increase the intake of nutrients in your diet.

Number 7 (If your name starts from O and Z)

Artists will have a captivating audience. Make sure you correct the weak links to avoid costly damage at the workplace. Job seekers will attain an ambitious job position, and on the business front, collaborations and partnerships will yield profits. Impulsive speculations will result in losses. Avoid temptations. Legal matters will turn out to be costly.

A disruptive family member or a rebellious child will find the help they need. Women should be ready to welcome a fresh start, and Singles will get the opportunity to find someone new. Distractions may cause students to miss their chance to excel in their field. Focus on your health and self-care routines. You may face sleeping disorders and indigestion. Those suffering from blood pressure, heart problems and migraines need to take extra precautions.

Number 8 (If your name starts from F and P)

Entrepreneurs will have increased profits. Job seekers will invest in the proper training to attain the desired job. Collaborations will open new doors for marketing professionals. Freelancers will have the right people who'll fall in line with their ideas. Past investments will provide increased returns. Refrain from taking any loans or credits. Property developers will see increased profits and sales.

For singles, a secret admirer will come forward and express interest. Women will be able to liberate themselves from confining situations. Distance yourself from conditions that might lead to disagreements with your mother. Students will excel in their examinations. Avoid pushing yourself too much. Meditation and Yoga will keep stress at bay.

Disclaimer: These are indicative in nature and your life is determined by complete name, date of birth and current dasha

Also Read: Horoscope Today, February 28, 2022: Check your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Leo, Libra, Scorpio