Numerology Prediction September 2022: Here's what's in store for you based on your name

Welcome to September! September is a month of festival vibes and offers an opportunity for us to self-reflect on our actions and align our energies with cosmic energy. A comprehensive and detailed assessment of all transits happening in the month of September, one needs to be very careful of getting misunderstood and hence, it is advisable to remain cautious and vocal about your real facts and figures.

Let us peep into what September has to offer to us based on NPS (Numerology Positioning System) and KPS (Karm Positioning System), and zero numerology, which are proprietary research of Sidhharrth, and it helps individuals in planning the time proactively and gaining big each and every time, says Sidhharrth S Kumaar, a celebrated Astro numerologist.

September: 30 days of opportunities and challenges

Number 1 (If your name starts from A, I, J, Q and Y)

People of this name number will have a bittersweet experience career-wise. Marketing professionals will make their way to the top. Collaborations and joint ventures will be profitable. If you are in a creative field, you should be more open towards taking chances as they are likely to be fruitful. However, you might face some issues in communication. Therefore, be careful at the workplace. Debates with co-workers will turn into conflicts. Frequent disagreements with seniors will slow down the growth in the workplace. Freelancers will be successful in turning their talents into successful projects. Job-seekers will attract their dream job by alerting their approach.

These people have to be a little careful financially. Legal issues regarding taxation or inheritance are likely to surface. Refrain from any binding decisions while signing credits or money guarantees. Entering into speculations will only add to the burden of debt. Misread terms while entering into stock market investments will cost you a lot.

Personally, this month will be full of positivity. Women will redefine their professional life and create a new work-life balance. Students appearing for examinations will pass with good Grades. Couples will find their partner

to be more supportive and understanding. For singles, someone from their past will prove to be their ideal match.

Health-wise, these people need to be careful as heart, blood pressure, or migraine issues might happen for some.

Number 2 (If your name starts from B, K and R)

From a numerological point of view, only the people of this number will witness growth and progress in September. Freelancers will be able to win the support of industry influencers, and marketing professionals will be able to rectify their losses. Initiating pending negotiations will turn out to be an advantageous collaboration for entrepreneurs. If you are a working professional, your recent achievements will be highlighted, which will direct promotions and rewards towards you. Job seekers will have a fruitful lead.

Even your finances will be sorted this month. Real estate deals will open new revenue sources, and government schemes will yield ample profits. Those applying for loans will have success; however, do not invest right now. Dividends, commissions or royalties will make you financially strong. If you are facing any issues with your children, this time will heal those issues. Students will have pressure to improve their academic performance. Couples will feel pressurized in their relationships.

Health-wise, stress levels or eye-related issues will escalate. Those ailing from migraines and muscle aches and pains will experience relief.

Number 3 (If your name starts from C, G, L and S)

Say hello to exploration and growth this month. Those who are expecting promotions or bonuses will receive good news. Job seekers will have a promising job lead.

You will be enjoying a good financial position as the previous investment plans would yield lucrative financial opportunities and gains. Legal matters will be victorious for these people. Forgotten bills and unexpected expenses will pile up. Taking up any loans will leave you financially vulnerable later on.

Personally, September will not be a smooth ride. Tensions with a sibling or a loved one will rise. Couples are likely to feel dissatisfied because of a lack of support from their partner. Students giving exams or pursuing higher education will achieve success. Singles will attract the attention of various prospects.

Health-wise, chest or spine issues are likely to happen.

Number 4 (If your name starts from D, M and T)

September will be a great period career-wise for people of this number. Freelancers will have new opportunities, and job seekers will be able to secure high-paying jobs. Accountability issues will bring partnerships or collaborations to a halt. Pressure to deal with rivals at work will escalate. Entrepreneurs will incorporate innovative moves to attract lucrative projects.

Financially, these people need to be a little careful as they'll be tempted to overspend. Refrain from binding to any credit or loan agreements. Avoid speculations or quick-rich schemes. Be very vigilant, as legal matters will be expensive. Test the market properly before signing any share market bond. Unexpected money-making opportunities will arrive, which will help lessen the burden of debts.

You will experience a roller coaster of emotions in your personal life. Women will be prone to lashing out impulsively. Unexpected contingencies will ruin travel plans. Students will work hard and produce quality work.

Health-wise, extra self-care and precautions will be required for those suffering from

indigestion or abdomen-related ailments. Declining the health of a spouse will cause worry.

Number 5 (If your name starts from E, H, N and X)

For number 5, September will be a smooth period career-wise. For job seekers, a mentor figure will step in, helping them in finding a good job. Those aiming for career advancement will be able to secure a higher position. Freelancers will witness a rise in their money-making opportunities as they learn new skills. Marketing professionals will be able to revive a drowning project. Entrepreneurs will gain a good project.

Money matters will be a priority in September. Enrolling in Government Bonds will bring in lucrative financial opportunities and gains. Infusing money in shares and stocks will help to increase dividends substantially. Past investments will yield profits. Unpaid debts and expenses will lead to financial stress.

You will have a good time with your siblings, and your love life will be smooth. Refrain from jumping to conclusions. Health-wise, be more attentive as you might have some hidden ailments. Issues related

to sleep, feet or stomach will be under control.

Number 6 (If your name starts from U, V and W)

September will be a little challenging career-wise. Artists will get a green signal to pursue their biggest and most lucrative ideas. Freelancers' ideas will give them recognition in their field. There might be some conflicts with peers and colleagues. Seniors will be extra demanding and critical of your work performance.

Financially, this month will be a very prosperous one. There will be more opportunities to earn fast cash, and previous loans and debts will easily be repaid. Real estate deals will bring in stable pay-cheques. Be careful while applying for loans. Keep track of your budget, as expenses will be high. Investing in market shares will be risky.

Personally, couples will try to ease tension and will have face-to-face conversations. Singles will surrender to love, and students will do well in examinations.

Health-wise, some blood-related issues or seasonal flu might resurface.

Number 7 (If your name starts from O and Z)

Career-wise, September will be a bumpy ride. Entrepreneurs will officialise remunerative deals. Freelancers will be successful in their efforts. Job seekers will strengthen their network. Debates with seniors and colleagues will turn into conflicts and disputes really quickly. Be careful while entering into partnerships. Artists will face a lot of opposition this month and will adopt creative ways to achieve their goals.

Financially, it is advised to be open to unexpected new avenues for generating wealth and long-term security. Be careful while taking up loans or credit offers. Good profits will flow in from commissions, royalties or passive income streams. There will be some respite in legal or court matters. Market share investments will yield losses. Avoid getting into speculations.

Personally, women are advised to be careful with their words as they might regret it later on. Work-related travel will be fruitful. Couples should be careful as tensions around money issues will escalate. Missed aims will cause dissatisfaction among students.

Health-wise, increased energy will help in getting rid of the ailments. Stomach issues might escalate.

Number 8 (If your name starts from F and P)

September will be a full growth period career-wise. The hidden talents of artists will monetize in unexpected ways. Entrepreneurs will have a windfall gain. Job seekers will attract a stable work offer. Refrain from engaging with competitors as it will not be fruitful. Talking with colleagues and seniors will help you to successfully prevent any controversies. For higher management, work will be challenging and demanding.

Financially, September will be a good month. The much-awaited real estate deal will finally happen. Court matters will add to financial strains. Keep track of the budget as expenses will rise. Investing in market shares will yield losses. Watch out for hidden costs before applying for loans. Government-backed fiscal schemes will be profitable.

Health-wise, blood circulation or digestion issues will surface. Be careful while working or driving as some minor accidents may happen.

Disclaimer: These are indicative, and your life is determined by complete name, date of birth and current dasha.

