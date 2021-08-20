Onam 2021: 6 Best deals on products that are a must have for your Onam celebration away from home

Onam is a very special day for every Malayalis out there. While serpentine boat races, kaikottikali and pookalam make Onam more exciting, we all know that eating a delicious meal in banana leaf with payasam is the best part of the day. If you are celebrating this special day away from your family, here are 6 things for you to shop from Amazon to make the day more interesting and to bring on the festive vibes. These Onam special products are on deals right now, so grab them all at slashed prices and celebrate your Onam in your favourite way.

Banana Chips

If you’re inviting your non-Malayali friends to celebrate Onam with you they sure are expecting banana chips from you. A proper Onasadya is nothing without banana chips in it and even if you're celebrating the day alone in your locked room in front of the TV, binging on the chips while watching Onam special movies can make the day better!

Price: Rs 270

Deal: Rs 249

Sharkara Varatti aka Jaggery

Made with Kerala Nendran banana and fresh coconut oil, Sharakara Varati is a must-have in your Onasadya if you have a sweet tooth. It is one of the essential side dishes and also a symbolism of the beginning of a sweet and happy year.

Price: Rs 300

Deal:Rs 249

Kerala Kasavu Mundu

One can not celebrate Onam without onakkodi. The new clothes are also gifted to younger ones in the home and the traditional white and gold kasavu mundu set will give you all the feels of the home if you're missing it.

Price: Rs 1099

Deal: Rs 579

Banana Leaf

Sourcing banana leaves to eat your sadya can be very difficult if you're not staying in the Southern region. Either you get the torn one, or the ones that’s too small or a sadya or too big for sadya. This is why these easily disposable and environment-friendly artificial banana leaves become a life saviour for anyone celebrating Onam away from home.

Price: Rs 200

Deal:Rs 126

Palada Payasam

There can be a hundred different payasam varieties but an Onam is incomplete without Palada. Being the most favourite dish for most Indians who have ever tasted it, Palada touches the soul and makes our heart smile. Get this instant Palada mix to prepare it within minutes easily.

Price: Rs 95

Deal:Rs 86

Papadam

The next best thing is the papadam. While few prefer to smash it with their payasam and eat it from the banana leaf, others just love to eat it crispy alongside their main sadya. No matter how you eat, papadam is another must-have for a joyful Onam special feast.

Price: Rs 600

Deal: Rs 249

Wishing everyone a very Happy Onam!

