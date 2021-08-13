Onam 2021: Here’s everything you need to know about it

The festival of Onam is celebrated with a huge favour by the people of Kerala. It is celebrated between August and September. This year the festival will fall on August 21, but the festivities start from August 12 and will go on till September 23. Onam falls in the month of Chingam and is known as the festival of harvest.

It is also referred to as Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam. The celebrations start on Atham Day and go on for ten days till Thiruvonam day which is considered as the festival's most auspicious day. Have a look at some more interesting facts about this festival.

History

According to legends, Onam is celebrated to commemorate the return of King Mahabali. He is said to be a descendant of Kashyap, who was a Brahmin sage and the grandson of Prahlada.

Have a look at the festivities of this ten-day festival.

Atham: People decorate their house with yellow flowers, these flowers are called Pookalam.

Chithira: The entire house is thoroughly cleaned and another layer of flowers is added.

Chodi: Family members meet the near and dear ones and exchange gifts and jewellery with them.

Vishakam: On this day, people prepare for Onam Sadhya.

Anizham: On this day, Vallam Kali which is the snake boat race begins and people prepare to race in Aranmula Uthrattathi Vallamkali which is the oldest river boat festival in Kerala.

Thriketta: In Kerala, on this day schools remain shut and kids begin their preparation for the prayers.

Moolam: Onam Sadhya starts on this day. People celebrate it by preparing dance performances to invoke the festive spirit.

Pooradam: Onam is a festival that is celebrated to commemorate the homecoming of King Mahabali. On this day the idols of King Mahabali and Vamana are cleaned by devotees.

Uthradom: Traditional meals are prepared to celebrate the festival and for these people by ingredients like fruits and vegetables.

Thiruvonam: On this day, devotees offer prayers and people exchange gifts with each other they also prepare a special feast to celebrate the occasion.

