Onam 2021: Send these messages and wishes to your friends and family

Onam is celebrated in the month of ‘Chingam’, according to the Malayalam calendar. This year, Onam will be celebrated between August 21 to August 23. The preparations for this festival begin 10 days ahead of these days. Onam is a harvest festival that is celebrated in Kerala with huge fervour and enthusiasm. It marks the homecoming of King Mahabali.

People make flower rangolis known as Pookalam and prepare traditional feasts known as Onam Sadhya. Celebrate this festival, by sharing these thoughtful and warm messages and wishes with your loved ones.

The Onam Celebration is an occasion for people to remind themselves of the all-pervasive nature of the divine. I wish all your family members and especially you, A Happy Onam and Tiruonam!

May the colour and lights of Onam fill your home with happiness and joy.

My heartiest wishes to you and your family on Onam.

Do what you like, say what you feel. All the scars of past and present. May this Onam heal.

Believe and be blessed. Happy Onam.

Wish you all a euphoric, prosperous, colourful, healthy, wealthy and fun-filled Onam! Let this season bring you a lot of good luck, peace of mind, happiness and all that you wish!

Greetings From my family to yours… Have a colourful and happy Onam!

Sending my warmest wishes to your family this Onam festival. Have a happy and wonderful Onam!

Flower carpets, boat races, Delicacies and celebrations too, May this Onam bring all the happiness for you. Happy Onam.

May Lord Vamana bless you with good health, wealth, peace and happiness. A very blissful Onam to you.

Here's wishing you and your family a happy, healthy and prosperous life on the auspicious occasion of Onam.

May king Mahabali shower you with his choicest blessing on the auspicious day of Onam.

May you be blessed with good health, wealth, peace, joy and prosperity on the joyous occasion of Onam.

Onam is not just a festival to cherish, but a moment to reincarnate a past of prosperity and goodness.

Some festivals are special. Onam is one such day. May all the love and happiness bundled with blessings come your way.

