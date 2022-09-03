Onam 2022: Quotes, Wishes and Messages to share with your loved ones during this festival

Malayalis from all over the world celebrate Onam each year. The festival lasts for ten days and is primarily observed in Kerala. It occurs in the Chingam month, which typically falls between August and September. The harvest festival will start on August 30 and run until September 8 this year. Throughout the ten-day Onam festival, believers indulge in a bath, worship, dress traditionally, create flower rangolis called Pookalam, and prepare a traditional dish called Sadhya. Despite the fact that the pandemic outbreak prevented Keralans from celebrating the happy occasion in full harmony and grandeur the previous two years, they will do so this year.

On this holy occasion of Onam, check out some greetings, wishes, and quotes that you can share with your friends and family.

May your life be decorated like pookalam, sail in harmony like a snake boat, and provide you variety like the food at the community luncheons. Happy Onam.

May Lord Mahabali bring happiness and prosperity to your life. Wish you a great day. Happy Onam.

King Mahabali's glorious past is a reminder that we can create the same in the future with our own efforts. Let us not forget to strive more in life. Here's wishing you and your family a very happy Onam!

On this festive day, I wish you a wonderful Onam. May your house be filled with warmth, happiness, and peace. Happy Onam!

On this festive occasion, here's wishing you all a prosperous, happy, colorful, bright, healthy, wealthy, and wise Onam. Happy Onam!

May your life be filled with the lovely fragrance of Pookolam flowers and the sparkling lights of the Vilakku. I wish you a long and healthy life. Happy Onam

May Maveli thampuran visit your home and bless you on this auspicious day. May you have the most wonderful Onam celebration with your friends and family. Happy Onam!

Onam is a celebration of the homecoming of Mahabali. May you get the opportunity to enjoy the love and bounties of nature by sharing it with your friends and family.

Also Read: Onam 2022: Stunning ways you can update your home decor for this special festival