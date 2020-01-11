One Year of Uri: The Surgical Strike: Top 5 Moments that made the Vicky Kaushal film a smashing success

The film that revolves around the surgical strike conducted by the Indian Army was released a year ago.

Directed and written by Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike starring Vicky Kaushal as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, follows the account of the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack. It released on January 11, 2019 and broke the box office by grossing Rs. 342 crore worldwide and won up to four national awards! It even got Kaushal his very first National award for the film.

With the film completing a year today, here are the top 5 moments that made it a smashing success that it is.

The film is based on true events

The film is based on the Indian Army's surgical strike on the terrorist camps in Pakistan that was arranged in retaliation to the attack on the Indian army camp in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir. The film, though dramatised to a large extent depicts how the events took place.

"How's the Josh?"

The tagline is not associated with films anymore for it took over every aspect of life after the film released. From politics to cricket, the tag line hit it off like nothing else and went viral.

A different war film

There have been multiple war films made by Bollywood so far including Border, one of the most popular ones. But this film goes behind what happens in the films. It gives insight on all the planning, the decisions that need to be made, without a love plot or extra emotional baggage attached to the film and solely focuses on the surgical strike. From the direction to the action sequences, it was a commendable performance by the entire cast. It even got debutant director Aditya Dhar a National Award for his work.

A box office success

In just its opening week, the film earned a whopping Rs. 35.73 crore and by the end, made a total earning of Rs. 342.06 crore worldwide, making it one of the highest-earning films in 2019.

Vicky Kaushal's performance

It was the actor's first-ever action film. From the daring stunts to his intensity, aggressiveness and high energy and dedication made this film what it is today. It broke the 'chocolate boy' image the actor had been carrying previously and made him seem hardcore and exactly what a military man should be like. It also got the actor his first-ever national award for this stellar performance.

Credits :youtube

