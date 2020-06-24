Only Child Syndrome: Is it real or just a myth? Find out

We have often heard people saying that an only child suffers from many problems. As they are raised alone, they don’t know sharing, socialising, accepting and compromising. This is typically referred to only child syndrome. But there are many contradictory viewpoints on this. Some say that it’s not for real, while others think that it exists.

What is "only child syndrome"?

This term hadn’t been used till the 1800s. But then child psychologists G. Stanley Hall and E. W. Bohannon raised some questions to study some different traits of children. And finally, they came to the conclusion that children without any sibling have certain peculiarities; it’s a disease in itself. So, they are better with siblings. Some studies support this theory. But it’s often considered as a flawed one for not having enough scientific reasons.

Symptoms of only child syndrome

Symptoms of this problem define children as selfish, spoiled, maladjusted, bossy, antisocial and lonely. Selfish and spoiled because they have been raised with undivided attention from their parents. And they have got whatever they wanted without any compromise. They didn’t get any scope for interaction with sibling which has made them lonely.

According to some, these traits tend to affect their adulthood also due to which they cannot gel with their co-workers and friends. And they cannot take criticism sportingly and lack many social skills as well. But some recent researches disagreed on this point. According to the reports, all children without any siblings don’t necessarily have these negative traits.