From optical illusions to funny riddles; Can you solve THESE trending #LockdownPuzzles?

Bored and want to kill time? Then solve these puzzles which are shared by netizens on Twitter. Read on to know more.

Coronavirus led lockdown has been followed for many days. To kill time people have resorted to cooking, binge-watching movies, and series, hobbies like reading and gardening among others. However, most of us have exhausted all kinds of activities until now. As we know, lockdown is impacting us mentally, one should keep themselves busy anyhow to be sane and to avoid being bogged down by the current situation and especially by the negativity which is around. Netizens are now helping those who want to beat boredom and keep themselves busy.

Tweeple have been sharing brain teasers and funny riddles which were not only fun and boost mental health but also keep us busy for good time. Right from riddles to optical illusions to math questions, many are sharing quiz questions with the hashtag #LockdownPuzzles. If you too want to beat boredom amid lockdown then try to solve these quizzes and give your brain a quick exercise.

1. Can you find the odd popsicle out here?

I had fun solving this! Can you spot the odd one out? #EmailsOfFlipkart #LockdownPuzzlespic.twitter.com/bqdcvtDe97 — Imran (@Imran39470833) May 18, 2020

2. How many rectangular bars are present in the below picture?

3. If there are five sisters in a room and one is reading, the second one cooking, the third playing chess and the fourth busy with laundry. What is the fifth sister doing? Do you know the answer?

4. What is visible to you?

5. This seems hard. Can you name the countries of the world?

Monday's lockdown puzzle fun.... Can you name the countries of the world on here? We'll post the answers in the next couple of days. GO!!#lockdownpuzzles #lockdownfun #Guiseley pic.twitter.com/L8NpcESpv6 — everybodyssoc (@EverybodysSoc) May 11, 2020

6. Math lovers should answer this.

7. Which balls to select to get number 30?

