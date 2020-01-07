Overthinking: THESE steps will help you combat the problem and help you find happiness

Overthinking does no good to anyone, it not only affects us physically, but also has a great impact on our mental health. Here are some tips that can help you fight over thinking.

When it comes to thinking about life and the future, all of us overthink and become critical about ourselves at times. But then some people have the constant habit of overthinking and always think the worst about themselves, which not only lowers their confidence but also makes them anxious and worries with time. They are self-critical and small achievements never make them happy. They always think that they have done something wrong and believe that if there's a problem in a relationship, it's because of them.

If you are someone who overthinks a lot, then it's time to break the pattern and change yourself for good. It’s time to stop letting overthinking win and instead, fight back. It’s not going to happen overnight — it’s a gradual process. It’s difficult, but you can do it.

Here are some steps that'll help you combat overthinking with time.

Stop assuming things:

This is the first and the most important thing that you need to do. Stop assuming that you said something wrong while having a conversation. Things like I am not smart, pretty or forward enough won't get you anything. Stop lowering yourself and believe in your strength.

Do something outside your comfort zone:

Even if the idea of breaking a set routine terrifies you, go ahead and do it. Always remember, things won't change if you mentally wish for it to, you need to get out there and do it. If you dream to drive well, go ahead and learn to drive. Practice well instead of thinking about it.

Don't isolate yourself to protect yourself:

You're not fine, and sometimes it's okay to accept that. Ignoring texts from your friends or family is not a good idea; they’re checking in because they care and genuinely love you. Also, you are not a coward nor is that an excuse to stop socializing. Go out, meet new people and make new friends that understand you with time.

Compliment yourself:

When going gets tough, compliment yourself for trying. It's not necessary to succeed in the first go, but the self-motivating push that you get is more than enough to try achieving something for the second time. Don’t give in to negative self-talk and don’t let yourself put you down if you hit a roadblock.

Ignorance is bliss:

Sometimes, it's better to ignore your critical voice that is overthinking and tell yourself you can do anything you set your mind to. If you fail, it’s not a big deal. You can try again.

Credits :PINKVILLA

