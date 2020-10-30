Pamper your parents with THESE Diwali gifts this festive season

Diwali is one festival that binds us all together as a family and evokes a feeling of togetherness. The anticipation to celebrate the festival with our loved ones is what makes this festival so special. This Diwali, surprise your parents with these wholesome gifts to spoil them with love and happiness.

Keeping up with the festive fervour is an impossible task and Diwali comes with many such traditions, customs and rituals that you can’t keep up with. One such ritual is gifting and as much as we love seeing the smile it brings on their faces, what we really despise is the selection process of finding the perfect gift.

Let’s face it, there is no such thing as a perfect gift, but what matters is the intention behind that gift. Keeping that in mind, here are a few thoughtful and unique gifting ideas for your parents and the elders in the house.

1. Jewellery for women

Make your mother feel special by getting her this chic piece of jewellery that will make her look beautiful on the eve of Diwali.

2. Watch

A sleek watch is a perfect accessory for your bare hands. This watch can be worn on several occasions like a social gathering, a cocktail party or a formal event at the workplace.

3. Shoes

You can buy these fashionable loafers that are apt for a festive occasion or a social gathering with family and friends. The perfect gift for your father to match it with his festive outfit.

4. Tea set

Tea set for your parents is the ideal gift choice as you can make their morning tea ritual a happy one. It will remind them of you and nothing better than a fancy tea set for a high tea with their friends and relatives.

5. Ceramic dinner set

Get your parents a ceramic dinner set that they can use for themselves or when hosting a dinner party at home.

