Panch Grahi Yog 2022: Find out how this planet movement affects zodiac signs Libra, Taurus, Leo

Vedic astrology places a high value on planet transits as it influences our daily lives. There are noticeable changes in people's lives when a planet transits between zodiac signs. So, we have Sidhharrth S Kumaar, a celebrated Astro numerologist, offering us some insight into this month.

According to planetary alignments, February is likely to be a memorable month. According to the zodiac, because there are so many planets in Capricorn this year, Mars and Venus will enter on the 26th and 27th, respectively. While this is the case, the Moon and Mercury will also be in Capricorn. As a result, a Panchagrahi Yoga of five planets is expected to be established in February. It attracts the primary focus of the native to the signification of the house and signs it is taking place. Besides this, it also creates some imbalance in that individual's life.

The stellium in February

For couple of days in February (Feb 27, 2022, to March 1, 2022), five major planets (Saturn, Mars, Venus, Mercury and Moon) will make a conjunction in Capricorn's zodiac sign. At the same time, Sun will be in the sign of Aquarius, another zodiac sign of Saturn along with Combust Jupiter and Neptune.

On March 1, Moon being the fastest planet will transition out from this stellium leaving behind a planetary yoga of 4 planets.

The yoga of 4 planets (Saturn, Mars, Venus & Mercury) in Capricorn will remain in place for next few weeks and this will also be coexistent to Sun & Combust Jupiter alongside Neptune in the sign of Aquarius, another zodiac sign of Saturn. This 4-planet yoga will be active until March 6, 2022, when Mercury will transition out from the Capricorn leaving behind other three in the same.

On the world level, this stellium and follow up period is going to be too crucial with lot of tension spread across countries. The geopolitical scenario will keep share markets and crude prices too volatile across countries especially in US and India.

The time period indicates US and its allies’ experiencing failures and their dominance will be subdued on global arena.

People will suffer from anxiety and depression due to the vish yoga formed by Moon and Saturn.

Let's see what changes this stellium in Capricorn will bring to your life.

Aries

Aries, you're in for a treat! There is a possibility that your overall health and energy levels will improve. However, there is a chance that things will become better with time. Couples in a committed relationship may be a good moment for you. If you're already in a partnership, this stage might bring about some significant improvements. Unexpected challenges at work, as well as arguments with your superiors, are almost certain to occur. You may also feel the need to leave your current employment.

Taurus

The health of the elderly family members should be taken care of. You may have arguments with elders. During this time, Taurus, you must be very vigilant. This is a great time to strengthen your bond with your spouse or significant other. There is, however, no need to be worried about any health difficulties that you may encounter while travelling. It is possible that your financial condition may not change much throughout this time.

Gemini

Taking care of your health may be necessary since you may have stomach issues. However, you should avoid making additional investments since your money might get trapped. Employed and self-employed people face a difficult period. Avoid launching new projects during this period. Anyone who is hitched or in a relationship may also experience difficulties at this time.

Cancer

This phase will likely yield substantial returns on previous investments. No serious health concerns are anticipated. There may be misunderstandings amongst coworkers or business associates. So they should avoid needless arguments. If you are wedded or in a relationship, you should restrain your aggressive behaviour from avoiding damaging your bond.

Leo

During this time, you may experience stomach and renal difficulties. You may experience financial troubles and need to take out a loan. You may also have problems in your work life. There is a risk of loss if you do not plan properly. Couples or married persons may have disagreements.

Virgo

On average, you'll be healthy during this time. You may also not have serious financial concerns. But, a working or business person must focus, or their productivity may be harmed. Those who are hitched or in a relationship are prone to confront issues. Singles should avoid proposing during this period to prevent a negative response.

Libra

You may acquire fantastic prospects or new initiatives if you work or own a business. Your financial position may improve. During this period, you may feel stressed. Couples or individuals in a relationship are encouraged that mutual understanding may help build relationships.

Scorpio

People of Gemini native will remain fit and healthy during this time. However, be cautious when making significant investments as there is a risk of loss. Professionally, you may experience challenges; therefore, it is best to avoid taking on any additional job. This period may deepen the closeness between married couples or partners. Pay attention to your electronic devices.

Sagittarius

Your health is likely to have ups and downs during this period, so take good care of yourself. Avoid short-term investments and manage your finances properly to avoid losses. However, couples or people in a partnership may confront various issues that might cause problems; therefore, it is advisable to be cautious. Be careful what you say and don't lend money to anyone, even if you know them.

Capricorn

Your body and mind may be weak at this period. Nonetheless, it is an excellent opportunity to make short-term investments and reap financial rewards. Every employee or business owner can obtain a promotion or a significant order. If you have any new ideas, you can go for them. Married couples' relationships are likely to improve. Temper tantrums may lead to arguments, suspicions, and distrust, so control your temper. After two weeks, make critical judgments.

Aquarius

Working or people in business may confront obstacles during this period. Financially, there is a possibility of expenditures, so prepare appropriately. During this time, you may experience health issues. Also, married couples or people in relationships may have disagreements; thus, it is prudent to be careful in your partnership.

Pisces

You may feel physically healthy and good throughout this time. You are going through a challenging financial moment, so prepare appropriately. You may receive good prospects if you work or own a business. Married or single couples will indeed become closer. You will have an awesome time with your friends.

