Panchang for 15th September 2023
The events of September 15th, 2023, will be greatly influenced by the positions of the stars and planets. But the good news is that the Panchang provides us with essential information about this date, including auspicious and inauspicious times, planetary movements, and lunar phases. It serves as a roadmap, guiding us in making crucial decisions, planning auspicious events, and understanding the ebb and flow of energy that influences our daily lives.
Key Highlight
Let's decipher the cosmic code of September 15th, 2023, as we navigate the Panchang to uncover the celestial insights that can help us make the most of this day's unique energies.
Panchang for Today
Tithi: Amavasya up to 07:12:03
Nakshatra: Uttara Phalguni up to Full Night
Karana: Naaga upto 07:12:03, Kintudhhana upto 20:17:51
Paksha: Krishna
Yoga: Subha upto 27:41:24
Day: Shukravara
Sun and Moon Calculations
Sun Rise: 06:05:40
Sun Set: 18:26:48
Moon Sign: Simha up to 11:36:47
Moon Rise: 06:05:59
Moon Set: 18:45:59
Ritu: Sharad
Hindu Month and Year
Shaka Samvat: 1945 Shobhakruth
Vikram Samvat: 2080
Kali Samvat: 5124
Pravishte / Gate: 30
Month Purnimanta: Bhadrapada
Month Amanta: Shravan
Day Duration: 12:21:07
Inauspicious Timings (Ashubha Muhurat)
Dushta Muhurtas: From 08:33:54 to 09:23:19, From 12:40:57 to 13:30:21
Kulika: From 08:33:54 To 09:23:19
Kantaka/Mrityu: From 13:30:21 To 14:19:46
Rahu Kaal: From 10:43:36 To 12:16:15
Kalavela/Ardhayaam: From 15:09:10 To 15:58:35
Yamaghanta: From 16:47:59 To 17:37:24
Yamaganda: From 15:21:32 To 16:54:10
Gulika Kaal: From 07:38:19 To 09:10:58
Auspicious Timings (Shubha Muhurat)
Abhijit: From 11:51:32 to 12:40:57
Disha Shoola
Disha Shoola: West
Chandrabalam and Tarabalam
Tara Bala: Bharani, Kritika, Rohini, Mrigashirsha, Punarvasu, Ashlesha, Poorva Phalguni, Uttara Phalguni, Hasta, Chitra, Vishakha, Jyeshta, Poorva Ashadha, Uttara Ashadha, Shravana, Dhanishta, Poorva Bhadrapada, Revati
Chandra Bala: Mithuna, Simha, Tula, Vrishchika, Kumbha, Meena
About Hindu Panchang
The Hindu Panchang, also known as the Hindu calendar, is a special and important part of Hindu culture. It's like a guidebook that acquaints us with the important dates, festivals, and auspicious times for various activities. The Panchang is divided into five parts, where "Panch" means five in Sanskrit. These parts are the Tithi (lunar day), Vaar (day of the week), Nakshatra (constellation), Yoga (a special time), and Karana (half of a Tithi).
The Tithi tells us the phase of the moon on a particular day, like a full moon or a new moon. Vaar lets us know the day of the week, like Sunday or Wednesday. Nakshatra tells us which constellation the moon is in, which is important for certain ceremonies. Yoga and Karana help us choose the best times for activities, ensuring success and good luck.
So, the Hindu Panchang is not just a calendar but a guide to living life in harmony with the universe, making sure our actions align with the cosmos.
ALSO READ: Zodiac Signs as Grooms
The Influence of Mercury Retrograde from August 23rd to September 14th, 2023 on Your Zodiac Sign
... Read more