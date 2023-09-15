Panchang for 15th September 2023

Let's decipher the cosmic code of September 15th, 2023, as we navigate the Panchang to uncover the celestial insights that can help us make the most of this day's unique energies.

Panchang for Today

Tithi: Amavasya up to 07:12:03

Nakshatra: Uttara Phalguni up to Full Night

Karana: Naaga upto 07:12:03, Kintudhhana upto 20:17:51

Paksha: Krishna

Yoga: Subha upto 27:41:24

Day: Shukravara

Sun and Moon Calculations

Sun Rise: 06:05:40

Sun Set: 18:26:48

Moon Sign: Simha up to 11:36:47

Moon Rise: 06:05:59

Moon Set: 18:45:59

Ritu: Sharad

Hindu Month and Year

Shaka Samvat: 1945 Shobhakruth

Vikram Samvat: 2080

Kali Samvat: 5124

Pravishte / Gate: 30

Month Purnimanta: Bhadrapada

Month Amanta: Shravan

Day Duration: 12:21:07

Inauspicious Timings (Ashubha Muhurat)

Dushta Muhurtas: From 08:33:54 to 09:23:19, From 12:40:57 to 13:30:21

Kulika: From 08:33:54 To 09:23:19

Kantaka/Mrityu: From 13:30:21 To 14:19:46

Rahu Kaal: From 10:43:36 To 12:16:15

Kalavela/Ardhayaam: From 15:09:10 To 15:58:35

Yamaghanta: From 16:47:59 To 17:37:24

Yamaganda: From 15:21:32 To 16:54:10

Gulika Kaal: From 07:38:19 To 09:10:58

Auspicious Timings (Shubha Muhurat)

Abhijit: From 11:51:32 to 12:40:57

Disha Shoola

Disha Shoola: West

Chandrabalam and Tarabalam

Tara Bala: Bharani, Kritika, Rohini, Mrigashirsha, Punarvasu, Ashlesha, Poorva Phalguni, Uttara Phalguni, Hasta, Chitra, Vishakha, Jyeshta, Poorva Ashadha, Uttara Ashadha, Shravana, Dhanishta, Poorva Bhadrapada, Revati

Chandra Bala: Mithuna, Simha, Tula, Vrishchika, Kumbha, Meena

About Hindu Panchang

The Hindu Panchang, also known as the Hindu calendar, is a special and important part of Hindu culture. It's like a guidebook that acquaints us with the important dates, festivals, and auspicious times for various activities. The Panchang is divided into five parts, where "Panch" means five in Sanskrit. These parts are the Tithi (lunar day), Vaar (day of the week), Nakshatra (constellation), Yoga (a special time), and Karana (half of a Tithi).

Advertisement

The Tithi tells us the phase of the moon on a particular day, like a full moon or a new moon. Vaar lets us know the day of the week, like Sunday or Wednesday. Nakshatra tells us which constellation the moon is in, which is important for certain ceremonies. Yoga and Karana help us choose the best times for activities, ensuring success and good luck.

So, the Hindu Panchang is not just a calendar but a guide to living life in harmony with the universe, making sure our actions align with the cosmos.

ALSO READ: Zodiac Signs as Grooms

Zodiac Signs as Grooms

The Influence of Mercury Retrograde from August 23rd to September 14th, 2023 on Your Zodiac Sign