Pandemic Positivity: 3 Funny Bollywood scenes to watch that will surely tickle your funny bone

These are surely trying times. We are locked inside our houses and have to think twice before stepping out of the house even if it is for essentials. We are unable to meet friends as often as we would like and are not able to live our lives freely without fear. At such times the only thing that can bring positivity in our lives and uplift our spirits is some good old comedy. When it comes to comedy films, Bollywood has tons of such movies that will make you laugh till you roll over the floor with laughter!

So we have for you a specially curated list of some of the most hilarious scenes from Bollywood movies that will not only make you laugh but will also uplift your mood.

Welcome

This film has many scenes that will make you laugh till your stomach hurts! One such scene is the fake funeral of Lucky, who is the son of RDX. When his father suddenly reaches the cremation ground, he sees that his son was forcefully being cremated, when Lucky comes out from the funeral pyre and starts screaming. At this point, Rajiv frantically starts shouting “Miracle, miracle”.

Housefull

Undoubtedly one of the most hilarious scenes from this film is when Sandy brings home the househelp’s son who is African to show it to Hetal’s father. When the father questions about the sun Aarush spontaneously breaks out in an African dance to convince the father of having African roots!

Happy New Year

One of the funniest scenes from this movie is when Mohini is giving a speech in the green room to the rest of the members of team Diamond right before their dance performance. This scene is supposed to be a spoof of Shahrukh Khan‘s famous “70-minute” speech in the film Chak De India.

